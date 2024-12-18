South Sudan begins cash transfer program to support over 1 mln people

0 SHARES Share Tweet

JUBA, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) — South Sudan said Tuesday it has commenced cash transfers to support more than 1 million people under a World Bank-backed safety net program.

The five-year South Sudan Productive Safety Net for Socioeconomic Opportunities Project, also known as “Shabaka Meisha” which means “livelihoods net,” provides cash assistance and labour-intensive public work opportunities to uplift households. It also offers behavioural change training to promote human capital development.

Josephine Lagu, South Sudan’s minister of agriculture and food security who launched the cash payments in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, said the project aims to provide cash transfers and income-generating opportunities to 1.1 million individuals in 20 counties across the country and strengthen the national safety net delivery system.

“Shabaka Meisha addresses immediate households’ needs, helping vulnerable families transition to self-reliance through agriculture and economic activities,” Lagu said. She said the cash transfers aim to alleviate the financial burden on vulnerable households amid inflation and other challenges, enabling them to meet immediate needs and invest in productive activities.

The rollout of the 199-million-U.S.-dollar initiative led by the government follows thorough preparatory work, including geographical targeting and validation of beneficiaries, biometric registration into the government-led information management system, and establishment of community oversight committees and appeals structures.

Ayali Koyongwa, undersecretary for planning in the Ministry of Finance and Planning, said the government’s approach to social protection is comprehensive. “By delivering safety net transfers, we are addressing immediate needs while laying the foundation for long-term development and Shabaka Meisha is translating this into action,” Koyongwa added.

World Bank Country Director Maryam Salim said the project is vital in advancing human capital, climate resilience, and peace in South Sudan.

“World Bank is committed to supporting South Sudan in building a robust social protection system that empowers its citizens and promotes sustainable development. We are pleased to see the government taking the lead in providing support for its citizens,” Salim said.

First launched nationally in August last year, the project builds on the successes and lessons of earlier initiatives supported by the World Bank, aiming to reduce vulnerability and strengthen the resilience of South Sudanese households.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author