Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ruling party MPs gathered in the middle of the voting chamber chanting, "invalid!" and "abuse of power!" in response, and called for the Speaker to step down/South Korea Parliament

Politics

South Korean MPs impeach Acting President for slowing President’s removal

Lawmakers from Yoon and Han’s ruling People Power Party (PPP) protested after National Assembly speaker Woo Won-shik announced that only 151 votes would be needed to pass the impeachment bill.

Published

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec 27 — South Korea has voted to impeach its acting president Han Duck-soo, two weeks after parliament voted to impeach its President Yoon Suk Yeol.

A total of 192 lawmakers voted for his impeachment, more than the 151 votes needed for it to succeed.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Prime Minister Han took over the role after President Yoon was impeached by parliament following his failed attempt to impose martial law on 3 December.

Han was supposed to lead the country out of its political turmoil, but opposition MPs argued that he was refusing demands to complete Yoon’s impeachment process.

It was a scene of chaos in parliament as the vote was held on Friday.

Lawmakers from Yoon and Han’s ruling People Power Party (PPP) protested after National Assembly speaker Woo Won-shik announced that only 151 votes would be needed to pass the impeachment bill.

This meant that, unlike the 200 votes required for Yoon’s impeachment, no votes from ruling lawmakers would be needed this time for Han to be impeached in parliament.

Contested vote

Ruling party MPs gathered in the middle of the voting chamber chanting, “invalid!” and “abuse of power!” in response, and called for the Speaker to step down. Most of them boycotted the vote.

The opposition first filed an impeachment motion against Han on Thursday after he blocked the appointment of three judges that parliament had chosen to oversee Yoon’s case.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Korea’s Constitutional Court is typically made up of a nine-member bench. At least six judges must uphold Yoon’s impeachment in order for the decision to be upheld.

There are currently only six judges on the bench, meaning a single rejection would save Yoon from being removed.

The opposition had hoped the three additional nominees would help improve the odds of Yoon getting impeached.

Finance minister Choi Sang-mok is set to replace Han as acting president.

Han’s removal will likely intensify the political gridlock and uncertainty the country is currently grappling with.

About The Author

BBC

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Gachagua Urges MPs to Pass Key Bills with Same Speed as His Impeachment

Speaking in Kirinyaga in his first public appearance since the swearing in of his successor Prof. Kithure Kindiki, Gachagua emphasized that the Coffee Bill...

November 2, 2024

Top stories

PICTURE STORY: Hundreds gather at KICC for inauguration of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki

He succeeds Rigathi Gachagua, who was impeached.

November 1, 2024

Top stories

Kindiki sworn in as Deputy President, replacing Gachagua who was impeached

Gachagua's impeachment marked a historic first under the 2010 Constitution, as he became the only Deputy President to be removed from office through this...

November 1, 2024

Top stories

All set for Kindiki swearing in as new Deputy President

Kindiki’s swearing-in was delayed for more than a week due to court cases challenging his nomination process as well as Gachagua’s impeachment, but a...

November 1, 2024

Top stories

Kenya Declares Friday Public Holiday for Swearing in of new Deputy President

Professor Kithure Kindiki, the current Interior Cabinet Secretary, will take oath as Deputy President following nomination by President William Ruto last week.

October 31, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Blow to Gachagua as court clears Kindiki’s swearing in as new Deputy President

Rigathi Gachagua was impeached as Deputy President on October 17, 2024.

October 31, 2024

Top stories

3-Judge Bench to Rule on Recusal application Wednesday After Gachagua’s protest

The impeached DP's lawyers have argued that the bench ought to have been empanelled by Chief Justice Martha Koome and not her Deputy Philomena...

October 22, 2024

Top stories

DCI Summons Gachagua Over Explosive Assassination Allegations Against President Ruto, NIS

Gachagua made these claims on Sunday, shortly after being discharged from Karen Hospital, where he had been admitted for several days following a sudden...

October 21, 2024