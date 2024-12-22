South B MCA Chege promises ruthless war against land grabbing

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 22 – The Ministry of Lands has been implored to nab land fraudsters conniving with government administrative officials to grab prime public land in Nairobi South.

Speaking during an end-of-year thanksgiving service held in South B on Saturday, Nairobi South Member of County Assembly Waithera Chege cited an incident of an attempted seizure of a piece of public land located in the Golden Gates South B area.

The county lawmarker issued a strong warning to the public land grabbers urging the Lands Ministry to revoke the illegal title deeds.

“I want to caution the DCC because he is number one land grabber in South B and we will not allow you to do that.All these land grabbing menace has emanated from the office of the DCC,”Chege said.

The Nairobi South MCA promised a ruthless war against land grabbers saying they will not be successful under her watch.

“Whether you like it or not there is no public land that will be grabbed whether the letter has come from the office of the DCC or who.Nobody will steal public land that war we will fight till the end,”she said.

Chege raised alarm over administrative officials misusing the administrative structures to aid land grabbers to steal public land.

“The Office of DCC should stop misusing the nyumba kumi elders.I am putting on record all the administrative officers whether a District Officer, Chief or Regional Commissioner,we will not allow land grabbing,”the MCA avvered.

Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome had announced robust plans to restore grabbed public land in South B area following wrangles over a contested piece land where a public market is set to be established.

Wahome disclosed plans to work in collaboration with local leaders including the area Member of County Assembly (MCA) Waithera saying the government will not sit idle and allow a cabal of cartels to frustrate the public.

Wahome reaffirmed her commitment to seek assistance from the relevant investigative agencies including the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to institute criminal charges against individuals culpable of land grabbing.

“The locals have told me a lot of plots which are public land have been grabbed by influential people. Even the OCS office has no land to be built. The locals have promised to a write a list which we will cross check the allegation. The locals are never far from the truth,” she said.

Chege alleged that several influential leaders were behind the plot to grab the contested parcel of land hailing the President William Ruto administration for thwarting their efforts.

