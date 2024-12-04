Sifuna plots Senate summons against Joho over threats

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has vowed to compell the Senate to summon Mining Cabinet Secretary Ali Hassan Joho to address “threatening” remarks he made in Taita Taveta.

Sifuna has accussed the former Mombasa Governor and immediate former Deputy Party Leader of the ODM Party of targeting Kenyans seeking government accountability.

Speaking during an interview on Wednesday, Sifuna criticized Joho for forgetting that, as a Cabinet Secretary, his statements carry significant weight and should reflect his new role rather than that of a politician.

“We will summon Joho to the Senate buildings so that he can explain why he was threatening Kenyans. The problem is that Joho has forgotten he is no longer a politician or a governor but a minister. His sentiments as a minister are taken very seriously,” Sifuna said.

He added that Joho, in his capacity as a Cabinet Secretary, has a responsibility to promote peace and contribute to nation-building through his remarks.

The Nairobi senator disclosed that although the Senate is about to go on recess, they will not let the issue slide and will summon Joho in February when sessions resume.

Sifuna also urged Kenyans not to feel intimidated by politicians’ remarks, emphasizing that everyone has the right to freedom of speech and opinion.

He further noted that Kenyans are not opposing government plans or projects but are simply demanding accountability and transparency in their implementation.

The controversy stems from remarks Joho made on Tuesday in Taita Taveta, where he criticized social media users for spending their time attacking President William Ruto’s administration.

Once a fierce critic of President Ruto during his time in opposition, Joho has become one of Ruto’s staunchest defenders following his appointment as a Cabinet Secretary.

Confronting bloggers

During his speech, Joho threatened to confront bloggers who use social media platforms to criticize the administration.

“A country cannot be built through the internet. It cannot be built by people whose work revolves around Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Let me put them on notice: we can also talk. If they bring us trouble, we can also bring equal trouble,” Joho remarked.

His comments were made in reference to the uproar over two controversial private partnership deals signed between the Kenyan government and Indian conglomerate Adani, which led to President Ruto canceling the agreements.

Joho also warned critics targeting President Ruto online to stop or face retaliation.

Unaware of the backlash his remarks would spark, Joho’s statement unleashed a wave of criticism from netizens, some of whom sent him direct messages laced with warnings on his personal number.

The uproar also revived old videos of Joho harshly criticizing President Ruto during his opposition days, which many used to highlight his change of stance.

However, Joho remained defiant, vowing to stand by President Ruto, his administration, and the ongoing development projects.

