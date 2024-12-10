Connect with us

The implementation of SHA was a focal point of national discussions on the future of healthcare in Kenya, with the policy shift dominating public discourse as citizens navigated changes to the country's health insurance framework

SHA, Finance Bill rank top on 2024 Google searches

The report revealed that the new healthcare system, introduced to replace the defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), captured widespread national attention.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 – The Social Health Authority (SHA) has emerged as the most searched item online, according to Google’s Year in Search 2024 report.

The report revealed that the new healthcare system, introduced to replace the defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), captured widespread national attention.

“The launch of SHA stirred significant interest, as Kenyans closely followed developments surrounding the new healthcare system,” the report published on Tuesday indicated.

The implementation of SHA was a focal point of national discussions on the future of healthcare in Kenya, with the policy shift dominating public discourse as citizens navigated changes to the country’s health insurance framework.

Trailing in second place was the Finance Bill 2024, which proposed amendments to tax laws to boost government revenue.

The legislative proposal sparked widespread concern over increased taxes, leading to public protests largely driven by Gen Z.

The government’s subsequent withdrawal of the controversial bill further fueled public interest, making it one of the most searched topics of the year.

The US Elections 2024 secured third place among the top trending news topics, as Kenyans closely followed the political battle for the White House.

Most searched personalities

In the personalities category, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua topped the list following his highly publicized impeachment.

Other figures who gained significant attention included Cabinet Secretaries Rebecca Miano (Tourism and Wildlife) and Soipan Tuya (Defence).

On the international front, the most searched personalities included Jamaican reggae artist Vybz Kartel, US President-Elect Donald Trump, and American televangelist Benny Hinn, whose February crusade at Nyayo Stadium drew significant interest.

Sports also featured prominently in Kenyan search trends, with AFCON, Euro 2024, and the 2024 Summer Olympics schedule ranking high among the top topics.

The tragic death of content creator Brian Chira in a hit-and-run accident in March had a profound emotional impact, making it the most searched loss of the year. O

ther notable figures whose deaths prompted widespread searches included actor-director Charles Ouda, media personalities Rita Tinina and Njambi Koikai, and content creator Brian Chira.

