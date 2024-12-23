Seven Killed, Several Injured in Multi-Vehicle Accident on Narok-Mai Mahiu Road

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 23 – Seven people have died and others injured in a tragic accident involving six vehicles at Matauro, Duka Moja area along the Narok-Suswa highway in Narok County.

The accident occurred when a trailer travelling from Narok towards Mai Mahiu suffered a tire burst and lost control, knocking a Toyota Premio, an Ena Coach bus, and a Narok Line matatu to different sides of the road.

Two occupants of the matatu were pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after, a second trailer, also travelling from Narok towards Mai Mahiu at high speed, arrived at the scene.

The trailer, hooting as it approached, collided head-on with a Toyota Prado travelling in the opposite direction.

Two occupants of the Prado died on the spot, while a third succumbed to injuries later at Narok County Hospital.

This latest tragedy highlights growing concerns over road safety in Kenya, where at least 4,000 people lose their lives annually in road accidents. Police attribute the high death toll to careless driving, unroadworthy vehicles, and disregard for traffic regulations.

As the festive season sees increased travel on major highways, authorities have renewed calls for motorists to exercise caution and adhere to traffic rules.

“The importance of discipline on the roads cannot be overstated. We urge all road users to observe traffic regulations to reduce such preventable tragedies,” the police said.

