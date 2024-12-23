Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Traffic Police officers tow the wrecked Toyota Prado involved in the tragic Narok-Mai Mahiu Road accident, which claimed seven lives on December 23, 2024.

Top stories

Seven Killed, Several Injured in Multi-Vehicle Accident on Narok-Mai Mahiu Road

The incident occurred when a trailer travelling from Narok towards Mai Mahiu experienced a tire burst, causing the driver to lose control before it rammed on several vehicles.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 23 – Seven people have died and others injured in a tragic accident involving six vehicles at Matauro, Duka Moja area along the Narok-Suswa highway in Narok County.

The accident occurred when a trailer travelling from Narok towards Mai Mahiu suffered a tire burst and lost control, knocking a Toyota Premio, an Ena Coach bus, and a Narok Line matatu to different sides of the road.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Two occupants of the matatu were pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after, a second trailer, also travelling from Narok towards Mai Mahiu at high speed, arrived at the scene.

The trailer, hooting as it approached, collided head-on with a Toyota Prado travelling in the opposite direction.

Two occupants of the Prado died on the spot, while a third succumbed to injuries later at Narok County Hospital.

This latest tragedy highlights growing concerns over road safety in Kenya, where at least 4,000 people lose their lives annually in road accidents. Police attribute the high death toll to careless driving, unroadworthy vehicles, and disregard for traffic regulations.

As the festive season sees increased travel on major highways, authorities have renewed calls for motorists to exercise caution and adhere to traffic rules.

“The importance of discipline on the roads cannot be overstated. We urge all road users to observe traffic regulations to reduce such preventable tragedies,” the police said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

SHARON RESIAN NAKOLA

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI Officers Sign Performance Contracts to Enhance Accountability and Efficiency

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23- Senior officers of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have signed performance contracts for the 2024/25 financial year, signalling a...

19 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senator Cherargei Calls for Tougher Anti-Corruption Measures, Citing China’s Approach

Cherargei made the suggestion in reaction to recent reports of the Chinese government executing a former state official over corruption charges amounting to $412...

24 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Military Chief Gen Kahariri Visits Special Forces Regiment

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) announced on Monday that the visit was part of General Kahariri’s end-of-year tour, aimed at engaging with the regiment’s...

28 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Southern Bypass Closed for Maintenance from Dec 24 to Jan 5

The affected stretch, between the Ole Sereni Interchange and the Ngong Road Interchange, will be closed on both carriageways from Tuesday, December 24, 2024,...

38 mins ago

County News

DCI Seizes Expired Maize, Bean Seeds in Bungoma and Kakamega

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), in collaboration with the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEPHIS), has confiscated 124...

3 hours ago

County News

Robbery Suspect Linked to Drug Peddling Arrested in South Kanyaluo

The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue, with police working to establish any potential links to other criminal activities in the region.

3 hours ago

Top stories

Linturi Accuses Ruto Government of Marginalizing Meru Community

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 23 – Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has accused President William Ruto’s administration of sidelining the Meru community in key...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Interior PS Omollo Slams Gachagua’s Claims on Illicit Alcohol as Reckless and Baseless

Gachagua had alleged that the government was deliberately targeting Mt. Kenya residents by facilitating the distribution of illicit and counterfeit alcohol.

3 hours ago