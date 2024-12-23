Connect with us

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei. /FILE.

NATIONAL NEWS

Senator Cherargei Calls for Tougher Anti-Corruption Measures, Citing China’s Approach

Cherargei made the suggestion in reaction to recent reports of the Chinese government executing a former state official over corruption charges amounting to $412 million.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23- Nandi Senator Kiprotich Cherargei has proposed adopting a stringent approach to fighting corruption, similar to China’s, which includes publicly executing individuals convicted of graft.

He argued that Kenya needs to implement harsher measures to combat corruption, which he described as a pervasive issue across all levels of government.

“To fight and eradicate corruption in Kenya, we must go the Chinese way of publicly executing the corrupt in national and county governments, the judiciary, parliament, and all sectors,” Cherargei said on Monday.

He emphasized that such drastic measures would eliminate what he termed the “corruption dragon” and create a more transparent and equitable society. Cherargei added that accountability and transparency are essential for ensuring fair resource distribution and governance.

The senator attributed his proposal to ideas championed by Gen Z protesters during anti-government demonstrations in June. He noted that the initiative is feasible under the current administration, which has shown commitment to tackling corruption. “This was one of the Gen Z proposals, which is achievable under the current administration,” he said.

President Ruto’s Commitment to Fighting Corruption

Cherargei’s remarks come a month after President William Ruto reaffirmed his commitment to fighting corruption during his State of the Nation Address on November 21. Ruto urged independent institutions responsible for combating graft to intensify their efforts and warned that corruption undermines social justice, sustainable development, and national security.

“This fight against corruption is one of the most difficult tasks I undertake, and I am determined to see it through. Let this serve as a warning to all: the institutions charged with this responsibility must step up their efforts,” Ruto declared.

The President highlighted plans to foster collaboration between the judiciary, parliament, and other government arms to enhance integrity and efficiency through digitization and automation.

Ruto also criticized independent institutions for failing to meet public expectations in addressing high-profile corruption scandals. “I must caution that these measures will only succeed if the institutions entrusted with fighting corruption and promoting integrity stop hiding behind the guise of independence,” he stated.

A Controversial Proposal

Cherargei’s call for public executions is likely to spark debate over the balance between implementing drastic anti-corruption measures and adhering to human rights principles. While the senator insists that such steps would deter graft, the proposal raises questions about its feasibility within Kenya’s constitutional and legal framework.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

