Second and Third Groups of Kenyan Workers Depart for Qatar

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) was abuzz with activity as the third group of 80 Kenyan workers departed for Qatar Thursday evening.

Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua, was on hand to bid them farewell, expressing confidence in their ability to seize this opportunity to transform their lives, acquire valuable skills, and contribute to Kenya’s development through remittances and expertise upon their return.

Earlier in the day, a second group of 28 workers also left for Qatar, joining the first batch of 30 who had departed the previous evening.

The momentum continues on Friday, as a fourth group of 145 workers is set to fly out, marking a significant milestone: by the weekend’s end, a total of 300 Kenyan workers will have made their way to Qatar for employment opportunities.

Speaking at the event, Mutua emphasized the government’s dedication to creating safe and transformative labor opportunities both locally and internationally.

He noted that the program not only empowers individuals but also strengthens the country’s economy through remittance inflows and enhanced expertise in various fields.

The departing workers, filled with enthusiasm and optimism, represent Kenya’s ambition to tap into global markets while uplifting families back home.

Their new positions in Qatar will enable them to gain practical experience and contribute to Kenya’s workforce upon their return.

This labour export program aligns with the government’s broader vision of expanding opportunities for Kenyan workers and ensuring they access secure and meaningful employment abroad.

With the slogan, “Kazi kwa Ground, Kazi Majuu, na Kazi Mtandaoni,” the initiative symbolizes hope and progress for many Kenyan families.

