Sapit joins clamour for urgent reconstitution of IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 — Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit has called on President William Ruto to expedite reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), saying the prolonged delay in hiring new Commissioners violates Kenyans’ rights.

The head of the Anglican Church of Kenya warned lack of prompt action risked compromising the integrity of the 2027 General Election.

Sapit emphasized the need for timely reconstitution to prepare for the 2027 elections, highlighting that the IEBC requires sufficient time to update the voter register and ensure all eligible Kenyans are registered.

He stressed that a functioning IEBC is essential for effective election management and procurement processes.

The church’s call aligns with a secition of opposition leaders who have criticized delays as a self-serving tactic ahead of the 2027 elections.

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka accused President Ruto of deliberate delay, dismissing the court injuction as a technicality designed by the government.

In response, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki defended the government, attributing the lack of a functional IEBC to a court injunction that has blocked the reconstitution process.

He explained that legal challenges, including an injunction against the formation of the IEBC retirement panel, have hindered progress.

In October 2024, a High Court in Kiambu issued an injunction preventing the Senate Clerk from submitting nominees for the IEBC selection panel to President Ruto.

Injunction

The order also prohibited the publication of the names pending resolution.

The petitioner, Boniface Njogu, raised concerns about compliance with constitutional requirements, particularly regarding representation for persons with disabilities.

Kindiki affirmed the government’s commitment to the rule of law and urged the parties involved in the legal dispute to seek an out-of-court settlement to expedite the reconstitution process.

The delay in reconstituting the IEBC has sparked nationwide debate, with stakeholders calling for a swift resolution to prevent disruptions to Kenya’s electoral processes.

The IEBC has remained in limbo since the 2022 after the resignation of four commissioners following an inquiry into their conduct during the presidential election.

The Commission Chairperson and two remaining commissioners retired on completion of their respective terms of office.

Supreme Court Judge Isaac Lenaola echoed the urgency of hiring new commissioners during a public lecture on December 6 when he warned continued delays could jeopardize the commission’s readiness for the elections in 2027.

He criticized the National Assembly for prioritizing politically charged legislation over this critical issue.

