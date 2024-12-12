Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja lauds Ruto’s broad-based governance approach for fostering unity

Speaking during the Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi on Thursday, Sakaja expressed optimism about the meeting’s potential to strengthen investor confidence in the country.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has praised the recent meeting between President William Ruto and his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, calling it a significant step toward fostering national unity and enhancing Kenya’s image on the global stage.

Speaking during the Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi on Thursday, Sakaja expressed optimism about the meeting’s potential to strengthen investor confidence in the country.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He asserted that the move has restored much-needed calm, thus fostering trade.

“We are very happy that we saw you with former President Uhuru Kenyatta. When these pictures of unity are seen, it increases investor confidence in our country and brings peace and calm,” said Sakaja.

President Ruto had on Monday visited Kenyatta at his family home in Gatundu, marking their first direct engagement since their political fallout leading up to the 2022 general elections.

A statement from State House indicated that the two leaders held discussions on matters of national and regional significance.

During the visit, Ruto commended Kenyatta for his statesmanship in overseeing a peaceful transfer of power and for his continued support of Kenya’s development. He also highlighted Kenyatta’s goodwill toward fostering collaboration among leaders.

Both leaders acknowledged the challenges posed by global events, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukraine conflict, and economic pressures such as rising commodity prices and currency volatility.

Despite these hurdles, they celebrated Kenya’s resilience, pointing to achievements such as reduced inflation (the lowest in a decade), a significant drop in food prices, stabilization of the Kenyan shilling, and lower interest rates.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto leads Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – President William Ruto is leading the nation in marking this year’s Jamhuri Day, commemorating 61 years since Kenya became...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court restrains Ruto from firing parastatal chiefs defying eCitizen migration

In issuing the conservatory orders, Justice Bahati directed that the case will be heard on January 31, 2025.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto signs 7 new Bills including tax reform legislation

The Kenya Revenue Authority (Amendment) Bill 2024 provides for the appointment of deputy commissioners by the Commissioner-General. However, the appointments will be subject to...

23 hours ago

Top stories

Kindiki Applauds Ruto-Uhuru Rapprochement, Cites Boost to National Unity and Development

The statement followed President Ruto’s visit to Kenyatta’s Gatundu home, marking their first direct engagement since their highly publicized fallout.

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto visits Uhuru at his Gatundu home

During the visit, President Ruto took the opportunity to commend President Kenyatta for his remarkable statesmanship in overseeing the peaceful transfer of power after...

3 days ago

Africa

President Ruto congratulates Ghana’s President-elect Mahama

The move comes after the ruling New Patriotic Party candidate Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia conceded defeat in Saturday’s polls.

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sapit joins clamour for urgent reconstitution of IEBC

The head of the Anglican Church of Kenya warned lack of prompt action risked compromising the integrity of the 2027 General Election.

3 days ago

Kenya

Gachagua allies vow total loyalty amid State intimidation claims

Since his dramatic ouster in October 2024, Gachagua and his allies, predominantly drawn from the Mt. Kenya region, have consistently criticized the government over...

4 days ago