Sakaja clarifies Uhuru Park to be leased only for recreation

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 6 – Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has clarified that Uhuru Park and Central Park will only be leased for recreational activities in a bid to better serve the public.

Sakaja stated that city hall is looking to add value to these spaces by introducing amenities such as food stalls, bouncing castles, recreation facilities, and boat riding.

He said such services will be provided by interested parties to enhance the experience for the thousands of visitors.

“Uhuru Park is not up for lease. It belongs to the people. On a good weekend, we host between 5,000 and 10,000 visitors. Our goal is to ensure they can relax, enjoy refreshments, and participate in park-like activities,” Sakaja said.

He emphasized that Uhuru Park remains public property and as such cannot be leased or privatized.

He said the new measures aim to make Uhuru Park a vibrant, family-friendly destination while maintaining its legacy as a cherished public space in Nairobi.

“Our public spaces are treasures, and we are committed to preserving and protecting them for future generations,” he said.

The decision to introduce these services was reached during a recent Cabinet meeting, where the executive highlighted the need for such amenities to align with global standards for recreational spaces.

“Globally, parks offer a variety of activities to enhance visitor experiences. These services have been missing in Uhuru Park, even after its renovation,” Sakaja said.

Sakaja says under the plan, a limited number of food stalls, children’s bouncing castles, and boat riding services will be made available.

He says the county will collaborate with interested parties to provide these amenities while ensuring public interest remains paramount.

“The county government cannot run food stalls or boat rides. Our role is not to make a profit but to facilitate public enjoyment. Those interested in offering these services will have the opportunity to contribute to enhancing the park experience,” Sakaja said.

