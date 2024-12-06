Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja clarifies Uhuru Park to be leased only for recreation

Sakaja stated that city hall is looking to add value to these spaces by introducing amenities such as food stalls, bouncing castles, recreation facilities, and boat riding.

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 6 – Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has clarified that Uhuru Park and Central Park will only be leased for recreational activities in a bid to better serve the public.

Sakaja stated that city hall is looking to add value to these spaces by introducing amenities such as food stalls, bouncing castles, recreation facilities, and boat riding.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He said such services will be provided by interested parties to enhance the experience for the thousands of visitors.

“Uhuru Park is not up for lease. It belongs to the people. On a good weekend, we host between 5,000 and 10,000 visitors. Our goal is to ensure they can relax, enjoy refreshments, and participate in park-like activities,” Sakaja said.

He emphasized that Uhuru Park remains public property and as such cannot be leased or privatized.

He said the new measures aim to make Uhuru Park a vibrant, family-friendly destination while maintaining its legacy as a cherished public space in Nairobi.

“Our public spaces are treasures, and we are committed to preserving and protecting them for future generations,” he said.

The decision to introduce these services was reached during a recent Cabinet meeting, where the executive highlighted the need for such amenities to align with global standards for recreational spaces.

“Globally, parks offer a variety of activities to enhance visitor experiences. These services have been missing in Uhuru Park, even after its renovation,” Sakaja said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sakaja says under the plan, a limited number of food stalls, children’s bouncing castles, and boat riding services will be made available.

He says the county will collaborate with interested parties to provide these amenities while ensuring public interest remains paramount.

“The county government cannot run food stalls or boat rides. Our role is not to make a profit but to facilitate public enjoyment. Those interested in offering these services will have the opportunity to contribute to enhancing the park experience,” Sakaja said.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

Cherishing Shared Bonds, Writing a New Chapter of China-Kenya Friendship

May the friendship between China and Kenya shine as brightly as the morning sun over Kenya’s horizons!

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja: Sh844mn spent in Q1 of 2024/25, contrary to Controller of Budget’s report

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has refuted claims made in the Controller of Budget’s (COB) report, which stated that the...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

4 suspects arrested selling guns to undercover police in Meru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 – There was drama in Maua Town, Meru County when four suspects were arrested as they blindly sold rifles to...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi to grace police, prisons memorial ceremony at APTC in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 – All is set for this year’s National Police Service and Kenya Prison’s national memorial service. The event will be...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu Chiefs ordered to conduct patrols with police in festive season

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 6 – Chiefs and their assistants in Kisumu County have been directed to conduct foot patrols alongside police officers as the...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale:Govt to reinforce asbestos roofing ban by end of the month

Government ministries, Schools, Hospitals and Religious institutions have been listed as still using asbestos roofing.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki:Govt will be vindicated on Taifa Care rollout

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 5-Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has affirmed that the government will be vindicated in the roll out of Taifa Care to ensure...

18 hours ago

Capital Health

Ruto terms Kahiga’s coercion claims in county medical lease scheme untrue

President Ruto dismissed the allegations, stating that the leasing of medical equipment under the Social Health Authority (SHA) is voluntary and conducted within procurement...

19 hours ago