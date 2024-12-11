Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

French-Cameroonian author Charles Onana/FILE

Africa

Rwanda lauds Paris Court conviction against genocide denier

The Paris Criminal Court’s 17th Chamber found Charles Onana guilty and fined him €8,400 ($8,900; £7,000).

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – Rwanda has welcomed the conviction of French-Cameroonian author Charles Onana for downplaying the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi, in a decision hailed as a significant step in the fight against genocide denial.

The Paris Criminal Court’s 17th Chamber found Onana guilty and fined him €8,400 ($8,900; £7,000).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Additionally, Damien Serieyx, the publishing director of Éditions du Toucan, was ordered to pay €5,000. Both Onana and Serieyx have appealed the verdict.

Rwanda’s Foreign Minister, Olivier Nduhungirehe, described the court’s ruling as a “landmark decision” and expressed hope that it would deter others from engaging in genocide denial.

“I welcome the decision of the 17th Chamber of the Paris Criminal Court, which has just found the Cameroonian writer Charles Onana guilty of denying the genocide perpetrated against the Tutsi in Rwanda,” Nduhungirehe stated on Tuesday.

“This is a landmark decision which, I hope, will discourage all the negationist journalists, writers, and politicians active in Europe and our region.”

The 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda involved the systematic killing of over 800,000 people within 100 days.

Distortion

While the global community has made progress in recognizing and prosecuting those responsible for the atrocities, denial and distortion of these events persist in some quarters.

In April, during the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the genocide, Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Martin Ngoga, emphasized the need for international cooperation in combating genocide denial and prosecuting perpetrators.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ambassador Ngoga highlighted that the perpetrators and “deniers” of the genocide against the Tutsi continue to move freely in many parts of the world, spreading hate and misinformation about the events surrounding the genocide.

He urged the global community to take stronger measures to deny platforms to individuals perpetuating genocide denial.

“Genocide deniers, including a number of academics, continue to perpetuate negationism by conveniently ignoring the judgements of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda,” he said.

“Negationism can in no way be accepted as a tolerable opinion or a legitimate right. Genocide denial is a crime, and it must be fought by all means.”

The ambassador called for international support to prosecute individuals involved in genocidal acts, stressing that accountability is crucial in preventing future atrocities.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Rwanda Lauded for Swift Response to Marburg Outbreak as Region Heightens Vigilance

Some countries have imposed travel and trade restrictions in response to the outbreak, but the WHO labeled these measures "ineffective and unnecessary."

October 13, 2024

Africa

Rwanda rolls out Mpox vaccination, the first in Africa

The African Union’s Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) announced that Rwanda had begun vaccinating high-risk groups, including truck drivers.

September 22, 2024

Africa

M23 claims deliberate ceasefire violations by Kinshasa-backed forces

M23 Spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka claimed Kinshasa-backed rebels including the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) and the Wazalendo militias were breaching the...

August 29, 2024

Africa

Why security in the Great Lakes is critical to Rwanda: Govt Spokesperson

Makolo said that Kigali will not allow anyone to reverse the gains made in the country over the last three decades and will "selfishly...

August 23, 2024

Africa

Kagame takes oath for fourth presidential term at Kigali event graced by Ruto

Kagame took oath of office shortly before 4 pm Sunday at the ultra-modern Amahoro Stadium in Rwanda's Capital Kigali in the presence of Rwandans...

August 11, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto makes first international trip since June 15

Ruto missed a number of key international events including the 6th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union in Accra, Ghana, as well as...

August 11, 2024

Africa

Ruto due in Kigali for Kagame’s swearing

The inauguration ceremony, set to take place at the ultra-modern Amahoro Stadium in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali, will host at least 40,000 attendees.

August 11, 2024

Africa

Rwandans in Kenya celebrate the 30th Liberation Day

Rwanda’s Liberation Day is celebrated annually on 4th of July but Rwandan missions abroad mark the day on varying dates.

July 29, 2024