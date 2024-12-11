Rwanda lauds Paris Court conviction against genocide denier

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – Rwanda has welcomed the conviction of French-Cameroonian author Charles Onana for downplaying the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi, in a decision hailed as a significant step in the fight against genocide denial.

The Paris Criminal Court’s 17th Chamber found Onana guilty and fined him €8,400 ($8,900; £7,000).

Additionally, Damien Serieyx, the publishing director of Éditions du Toucan, was ordered to pay €5,000. Both Onana and Serieyx have appealed the verdict.

Rwanda’s Foreign Minister, Olivier Nduhungirehe, described the court’s ruling as a “landmark decision” and expressed hope that it would deter others from engaging in genocide denial.

“I welcome the decision of the 17th Chamber of the Paris Criminal Court, which has just found the Cameroonian writer Charles Onana guilty of denying the genocide perpetrated against the Tutsi in Rwanda,” Nduhungirehe stated on Tuesday.

“This is a landmark decision which, I hope, will discourage all the negationist journalists, writers, and politicians active in Europe and our region.”

The 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda involved the systematic killing of over 800,000 people within 100 days.

Distortion

While the global community has made progress in recognizing and prosecuting those responsible for the atrocities, denial and distortion of these events persist in some quarters.

In April, during the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the genocide, Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Martin Ngoga, emphasized the need for international cooperation in combating genocide denial and prosecuting perpetrators.

Ambassador Ngoga highlighted that the perpetrators and “deniers” of the genocide against the Tutsi continue to move freely in many parts of the world, spreading hate and misinformation about the events surrounding the genocide.

He urged the global community to take stronger measures to deny platforms to individuals perpetuating genocide denial.

“Genocide deniers, including a number of academics, continue to perpetuate negationism by conveniently ignoring the judgements of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda,” he said.

“Negationism can in no way be accepted as a tolerable opinion or a legitimate right. Genocide denial is a crime, and it must be fought by all means.”

The ambassador called for international support to prosecute individuals involved in genocidal acts, stressing that accountability is crucial in preventing future atrocities.

