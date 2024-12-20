Connect with us

Like Ebola, the Marburg virus is a haemorrhagic fever -- it causes severe bleeding, fever, vomiting and diarrhoea. /WHO.

Africa

Rwanda Declares End to Marburg Virus Disease Outbreak

The outbreak, which began in mid-September 2024, recorded 66 confirmed cases, with 15 fatalities and 51 recoveries. Notably, two patients were successfully extubated after intensive care, marking a breakthrough in the clinical management of the disease.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20— The Government of Rwanda has officially declared the end of the Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) outbreak, following 42 consecutive days with no new cases.

This milestone aligns with World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines and comes after the last confirmed patient was discharged.

Rwanda’s Minister of Health, Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, described the declaration as a significant milestone for the country’s public health system.

“While we mourn the lives lost, we are encouraged by the progress made,” Dr. Nsanzimana said, commending healthcare workers, the government, and partners for their dedication and swift, coordinated action in containing the outbreak.

The Health Ministry confirmed that it successfully identified the zoonotic origin of the virus and continues to enhance Rwanda’s surveillance systems to prevent future outbreaks.

From the onset of the outbreak, Rwanda activated its pandemic response, establishing a 24/7 command post to coordinate surveillance, testing, case management, vaccination, risk communication, and community engagement.

“The coordinated efforts of government, healthcare workers, and partners ensured an efficient, evidence-based process that brought the outbreak under control in a timely manner,” Dr. Nsanzimana noted.

The Ministry of Health emphasized that this achievement underscores Rwanda’s commitment to building resilient health systems and strengthening preparedness for future health emergencies.

“This success highlights our resolve to safeguard the health of our citizens and our capacity to respond rapidly and effectively to health crises,” the Ministry said in a statement.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

