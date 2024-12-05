Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto warns against petty politics hindering development

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 – President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to stop playing petty politics that hinder developmental projects that benefit them and create employment opportunities for the youth.

Speaking during the opening of the Kilifi county international investment conference in Vipingo, President Ruto lauded residents there for being pace setters.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Let me ask you to do the right thing, if something is right say it is right if something is wrong let’s say it is wrong but, but let us not play petty politics on everything . We have a country to look after and you have a county to develop and to grow, I must commend the leaders in this county for working together,” he stated.

“I am very happy and proud of the people of Kilifi and the county government of Kilifi by supporting the developments, initiatives that are being pushed to take place, for it is the right thing to do.”

The head of the state called for the cooperation from Kenyans when called upon to lease out land for start up of development projects, consequently remaining adamant will make the country stagnant and not explore its potential.

“I must commend the people of Kilifi specifically from Kaloleni and Kayafungo for having the foresight to know that instead of sub-dividing   3000 acres of land, they have decided to consolidate the 3000 acres into a special economic zone that will see greater investment in the county,” President Ruto stated.

The International investment conference is set to showcase Kilifi County as a surrounding to attract investment from both public and private investors.

The Vipingo Free Trade Zone which it’s construction will begin early 2025 is set to host over 200 industries across key sectors including agro-processing, manufacturing, IT, logistics, green energy and pharmaceuticals also creating 50,000 jobs.

This comes as on December 3 President Ruto expressed regret that some Kenyans celebrated the cancellation of the JKIA- Adani deal instead of focusing on the urgent need to rebuild the deteriorating airport.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In a strong rebuke to his development critics, he pointed out that many of those opposing the deal had never even visited the airport, thus failing to understand the extent of the renovations required.

About The Author

SUSAN SIMOLO

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Wahome presides over performance contract signing ceremony for PSs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 – Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome Thursday witnessed a performance signing ceremony where the PSs for Lands and Physical Planning,...

17 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

There will be no corruption in SHA as long as I am President: Ruto

He pointed out that SHA has been properly organised to eradicate corruption that crippled the defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund.

51 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi emphasises need to empower youth on Kenya’s foreign polcy

Mudavadi stressed the importance of fostering youth inclusivity on the document.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to resettle squatters at the coast from next year: Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 5 – The government has promised to settle squatters residing in Mombasa, Kwale, and Kilifi counties across the coastal region starting...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) Kenya Boosts Malaria Control Through KEMSA’s Net Distribution in 22 Counties with Global Fund support

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s New Plan for Community-Led National Security

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 – Kenya is ushering in a new era of crime prevention with an ambitious security strategy aimed at fostering grassroots...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sanctions loom for non-perfomers in govt as 2-month evaluation kicks off

The review will commence next Monday and will be based on targets set by the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sugarcane manual revised to guide farmers

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 5 – The government in partnership with its development partners has developed a sugarcane detailed production manual with an aim of...

4 hours ago