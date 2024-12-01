Connect with us

President William Ruto and other leaders during the interdenominational church service at Kimana Primary School grounds, Kajiado County, on December 1, 2024.

Ruto Urges Unity Between State and Church, Defends Donations Amid Criticism

Despite Ruto’s appeal, some church leaders have voiced concerns about the government’s leadership, particularly regarding tax policies, which they claim are exacerbating economic hardships for the people.

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 1 – President William Ruto has emphasized that there is no competition between the State and the Church, urging for unity among all leaders across the nation.

While attending a Sunday church service in Kajiado County, Ruto defended his recent donations to the church, which have faced heavy criticism from some quarters.

The President warned that unhealthy competition, driven by certain members of the clergy, could lead to divisions among Kenyans, potentially fueling violence and disrupting peace.

“Let us avoid quarrels. There is no need to offend each other. There is no competition between the church and others, or between the state and the church. We are one partner, we are one country,” Ruto said.

He called for unity among all leaders, regardless of their religious affiliations, political parties or ethnic backgrounds.

“We have to be united. We must work together. The church and the state must work together. Leaders from different political formations must work together for the greater good of the country we all love—Kenya,” he added.

Ruto also reiterated the need for a united nation, pledging that there would be no room for exclusionary politics or tribalism that could divide the country.

“Please, leaders, I promise the people of this nation that no religion will be left behind, no community will be left behind, and no people—regardless of political persuasion—will be left behind. We are going to build this nation together,” he declared.

Despite Ruto’s appeal, some church leaders have voiced concerns about the government’s leadership, particularly regarding tax policies, which they claim are exacerbating economic hardships for the people.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Nairobi recently declined a Sh2.6 million donation from President Ruto, citing ethical concerns.

“The Church is called to uphold integrity by refusing contributions that may inadvertently compromise its independence or facilitate unjust enrichment,” said Archbishop Philip Anyolo. “Political leaders are urged to demonstrate ethical leadership by addressing the pressing issues raised by the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops.”

