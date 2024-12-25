Ruto urges caution on roads amid worrying crash deaths

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25 – President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to exercise caution and discipline during the festive season, emphasizing the importance of moderation to avoid tragic consequences.

Speaking during a Christmas church service in Olpisiai on Wednesday, Narok County, Ruto acknowledged that Christmas is a time of celebration but warned that overindulgence can lead to accidents, injuries, and loss of life.

“We know that Christmas is a time of celebration and joy, but as we celebrate, we should be measured in our indulgences so that we don’t become victims of what comes with overindulgence, such as road accidents,” he stated.

The Head of State called on parents to take an active role in guiding their children during this period.

He urged families to ensure that young people are protected from the dangers of drug and substance abuse, which often increase during the holiday season.

Road carnage

President Ruto’s remarks come amid a surge in travel and festivities over the Christmas period, often accompanied by a rise in road accidents and substance misuse.

Earlier, seven people died, and others were injured in a tragic accident involving six vehicles at Matauro, Duka Moja area, along the Narok-Suswa highway in Narok County. The accident was attributed to careless driving.

The tragedy occurred when a trailer traveling from Narok towards Mai Mahiu suffered a tire burst and lost control, colliding with a Toyota Premio, an Ena Coach bus, and a Narok Line matatu, pushing them to different sides of the road.

Shortly after, a second trailer, also traveling from Narok towards Mai Mahiu at high speed, approached the scene.

The trailer, hooting as it arrived, collided head-on with a Toyota Prado traveling in the opposite direction.

This latest tragedy highlights growing concerns over road safety in Kenya, where at least 4,000 people lose their lives annually.

