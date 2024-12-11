Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto signed seven parliamentary Bills at State House Nairobi/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto signs 7 new Bills including tax reform legislation

The Kenya Revenue Authority (Amendment) Bill 2024 provides for the appointment of deputy commissioners by the Commissioner-General. However, the appointments will be subject to the approval of the Board.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 — President William Ruto has signed seven parliamentary Bills that seek to accelerate the implementation of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

They are Kenya Revenue Authority (Amendment) Bill 2024, the Kenya Roads (Amendment) Bill 2024, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (Amendment) Bill 2024 and the Statutory Instruments (Amendment) Bill 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Others are the Business Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024, the Tax Procedures (Amendment) Bill 2024 and the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (Amendment) Bill 2024 provides for the appointment of deputy commissioners by the Commissioner-General. However, the appointments will be subject to the approval of the Board.

The Bill further amends the KRA Act, giving the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary power to waive the penalty payable by an appointed agent who fails to transfer funds collected if the failure was inadvertent.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (Amendment) Bill 2024 seeks to effect the recommendations and views of the public submitted by the National Dialogue Committee on governance.
 
It also amends the provisions of the EACC Act prescribing the qualifications for appointment of the chairperson of the commission.

The Bill requires that the commission chairperson be a person qualified to hold the office of a judge of the High Court.

This will enable the office holder to offer leadership and strategic direction to the commission.

Business Laws

Meanwhile, the Business Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024 seeks to amend various Acts of Parliament to boost financial stability, protect depositors and promote integrity in the financial services sector.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It also promotes the ease of doing business through the amendment of the Kenya Accreditation Service Act and to provide mandatory accreditation of conformity assessment institutions by the Kenya Accreditation Service.

Further, the Bill amends the Special Economic Zones Act to empower the respective Cabinet Secretary to set the minimum amount to be invested in a special economic zone and for a one-stop shop where enterprises can send all their applications for ease of doing business.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Mbadi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Attorney-General Dorcas Oduor, MPs led by the Majority Leader Kimani Ichungw’ah, among others, were present at the function held at State House, Nairobi.

About The Author

PRESIDENTIAL COMMUNICATION SERVICE

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Kindiki Applauds Ruto-Uhuru Rapprochement, Cites Boost to National Unity and Development

The statement followed President Ruto’s visit to Kenyatta’s Gatundu home, marking their first direct engagement since their highly publicized fallout.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto visits Uhuru at his Gatundu home

During the visit, President Ruto took the opportunity to commend President Kenyatta for his remarkable statesmanship in overseeing the peaceful transfer of power after...

2 days ago

Africa

President Ruto congratulates Ghana’s President-elect Mahama

The move comes after the ruling New Patriotic Party candidate Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia conceded defeat in Saturday’s polls.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sapit joins clamour for urgent reconstitution of IEBC

The head of the Anglican Church of Kenya warned lack of prompt action risked compromising the integrity of the 2027 General Election.

2 days ago

Kenya

Gachagua allies vow total loyalty amid State intimidation claims

Since his dramatic ouster in October 2024, Gachagua and his allies, predominantly drawn from the Mt. Kenya region, have consistently criticized the government over...

3 days ago

Kenya

Gachagua resurfaces after Limuru chaos at Kasarani Church

The Limuru incident, which Gachagua's allies claim was a failed assassination attempt, remains under investigation by the police.

3 days ago

Africa

Can Raila convince Africa in AU Chair debate on December 13?

While Raila's previous national debates in Kenya during his presidential campaigns in 2013 and 2017 were not seen as convincing, according to opinion surveys...

4 days ago

Kenya

Justice Lenaola urges IEBC reconstitution to avert 2027 polls crisis

The electoral communion remained a shell of itself following the resignation of most of the four commissioners in the heat of the contested 2022...

4 days ago