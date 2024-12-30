Ruto secures Mahama’s backing for Kenya’s AUC bid after hosting President-Elect in Kilgoris

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 30 — President William Ruto has announced that Ghana’s President-Elect, John Mahama, has pledged his support for Raila Odinga’s candidacy for the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson position.

The endorsement, made during Mahama’s visit to Ruto’s Kilgoris residence, provides a significant boost to Odinga’s campaign ahead of the February vote.

“Hosted Ghana’s President-elect John Mahama, and discussed the expansion of intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area. Thanked him for declaring his support for Hon. Raila Odinga’s African Union Commission chairperson candidature,” Ruto stated following an informal meeting.

Odinga is vying to succeed outgoing AUC Chairperson Moussa Faki, whose term is set to expire.

The former Kenyan Prime Minister has already secured endorsements from several Heads of State and is working to gain more backing in the final stretch of his campaign.

He will face competition from Djibouti’s Foreign Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf and Madagascar’s Richard Randriamandrato.

Odinga has intensified his engagements with African leaders to rally support for his bid.

The election for the new AUC Chairperson, reserved for candidates from the Eastern Africa bloc in accordance with AU regulations, iwill take place in February.

African Heads of State, under the AU treaty, will cast their votes to determine the next leader of the continental body.

