Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

Ruto secures Mahama’s backing for Kenya’s AUC bid after hosting President-Elect in Kilgoris

The election for the new AUC Chairperson, reserved for candidates from the Eastern Africa bloc in accordance with AU regulations, iwill take place in February.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 30 — President William Ruto has announced that Ghana’s President-Elect, John Mahama, has pledged his support for Raila Odinga’s candidacy for the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson position.

The endorsement, made during Mahama’s visit to Ruto’s Kilgoris residence, provides a significant boost to Odinga’s campaign ahead of the February vote.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Hosted Ghana’s President-elect John Mahama, and discussed the expansion of intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area. Thanked him for declaring his support for Hon. Raila Odinga’s African Union Commission chairperson candidature,” Ruto stated following an informal meeting.

Odinga is vying to succeed outgoing AUC Chairperson Moussa Faki, whose term is set to expire.

The former Kenyan Prime Minister has already secured endorsements from several Heads of State and is working to gain more backing in the final stretch of his campaign.

He will face competition from Djibouti’s Foreign Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf and Madagascar’s Richard Randriamandrato.

Odinga has intensified his engagements with African leaders to rally support for his bid.

The election for the new AUC Chairperson, reserved for candidates from the Eastern Africa bloc in accordance with AU regulations, iwill take place in February.

African Heads of State, under the AU treaty, will cast their votes to determine the next leader of the continental body.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

Ruto hails Carter’s efforts in championing global peace, human rights and climate justice

Ruto described Carter as an extraordinary leader whose dedication to public service was remarkable.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KHRC condemns Ruto’s ‘confession’ on abductions, says he is unfit for office

The commission described the revelation as a "damning admission" and warned that it further exposes Rito's "unfitness for public office," equating such actions to...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP orders probe on abductions, demands file within 3 days

Ingonga directed the National Police Service (NPS) and the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) to expedite their investigations and submit an update for review...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto sustains call for parental responsibility amid mounting pressure to free abductees

Ruto reiterated the call for parental responsibility just a day after he addressed the escalating issue of abductions seen to target government critics.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto assigns Mudavadi, Mvurya and Duale additional dockets in temporary changes

The assigned Cabinet Secretaries will act in the portfolios pending parliamentary approval and appointment of new nominees.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

House invites memoranda on Ruto’s Cabinet, foreign service nominees

National Assembly called on the public to provide written statements under oath (affidavits), supported by any relevant evidence, contesting the suitability of any of...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto promises Sh500mn overhaul on Raila Odinga Stadium to host 2025 Mashujaa Day

Ruto said government will allocate Sh500 million for the refurbishment of the stadium, with the funds drawn from the national sports fund.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen vows to act on cyberbullies as Ruto promises an end to abductions

Murkomen said the government will not tolerate any violations of the law, particularly those related to the dissemination of harmful or false information.

2 days ago