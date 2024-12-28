Ruto promises Sh500mn overhaul on Raila Odinga Stadium to host 2025 Mashujaa Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 28 – President William Ruto has unveiled plans to overhaul the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay County in time for next year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations.

Speaking in Homa Bay Town on Friday, Ruto said government will allocate Sh500 million for the refurbishment of the stadium, with the funds drawn from the national sports fund.

The president emphasized that this significant investment is aimed at enhancing the stadium’s capacity and standards, ensuring it meets the requirements for major national events.

He also reiterated his administration’s commitment to prioritizing sports development in Kenya, which he noted had been neglected in the past.

“The sports fund will now be used exclusively for the development of sports infrastructure and nurturing talent across the country,” he stated.

“We will channel Sh500 million to Homa Bay County to complete the Raila Odinga Stadium and create more opportunities for our youth.”

The Head of State reaffirmed his administration’s focus on empowering the youth through sports and providing them with better platforms to showcase their talents.

The planned refurbishment of the stadium is expected to be completed in collaboration with the Homa Bay County government ahead of October 20.

Similarly, Ruto noted plans are underway to complete other stalled stadia across the country.

