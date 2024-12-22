Ruto Promises Dual Carriageway for Nairobi-Nakuru-Malaba Road Amid Traffic Crisis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 22 – President William Ruto has announced plans to commence the construction of a dual carriageway along the Nairobi-Nakuru-Malaba road next year.

The decision follows severe traffic congestion experienced recently as Kenyans travelled upcountry for the festive season.

Speaking on Sunday at AIC Kipkorgot in Uasin Gishu, Ruto acknowledged the challenges posed by the current infrastructure and assured the public that the government is working on a long-term solution.

“We had a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) program with a French company, but it didn’t materialize. However, we have another alternative. The commitment I want to give you is that next year, we will begin constructing the dual carriageway from Nairobi to Malaba. We are in discussions with various companies to ensure this project eases congestion and enhances transport capability,” Ruto said.

Thousands of commuters heading upcountry for the Christmas and New Year festivities were stranded for hours on the busy highway since Friday.

Ruto’s statement comes after massive gridlocks paralyzed movement on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway, leaving many frustrated during peak travel days. The National Police Service deployed reinforcements, including a police helicopter, and mobilized general duty officers from nearby stations to assist traffic police in managing the situation.

The gridlock has renewed calls for sustainable infrastructure development to address recurring traffic challenges, particularly during peak travel seasons.

Government’s Commitment to PPP Approach

Ruto’s Economic Advisor, Moses Kuria, emphasized the importance of adopting a Public-Private Partnership model to expedite the highway’s expansion. Speaking on Saturday, Kuria urged Kenyans to embrace private sector involvement, warning that reliance on public funds and debt financing is unsustainable.

“The mess on the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway is further proof that we need new approaches to infrastructure development. The Rironi-Mau Summit dualling must be carried out on a PPP basis,” Kuria said.

He added that the government’s partnership with private investors could accelerate the project and prevent future gridlocks on critical transport routes.

Authorities have urged motorists to observe traffic regulations, including adhering to speed limits, avoiding overlapping, and ensuring their vehicles are roadworthy. Traffic police have stressed the importance of road safety and called for patience and cooperation as efforts to ease congestion continue.

