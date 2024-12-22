Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Traffic congestion on Nakuru-Nairobi highway on Decembrr 20, 2024.

Top stories

Ruto Promises Dual Carriageway for Nairobi-Nakuru-Malaba Road Amid Traffic Crisis

Thousands of commuters heading upcountry for the Christmas and New Year festivities were stranded for hours on the busy highway since Friday.

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 22 – President William Ruto has announced plans to commence the construction of a dual carriageway along the Nairobi-Nakuru-Malaba road next year.

The decision follows severe traffic congestion experienced recently as Kenyans travelled upcountry for the festive season.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking on Sunday at AIC Kipkorgot in Uasin Gishu, Ruto acknowledged the challenges posed by the current infrastructure and assured the public that the government is working on a long-term solution.

“We had a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) program with a French company, but it didn’t materialize. However, we have another alternative. The commitment I want to give you is that next year, we will begin constructing the dual carriageway from Nairobi to Malaba. We are in discussions with various companies to ensure this project eases congestion and enhances transport capability,” Ruto said.

Thousands of commuters heading upcountry for the Christmas and New Year festivities were stranded for hours on the busy highway since Friday.

Ruto’s statement comes after massive gridlocks paralyzed movement on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway, leaving many frustrated during peak travel days. The National Police Service deployed reinforcements, including a police helicopter, and mobilized general duty officers from nearby stations to assist traffic police in managing the situation.

The gridlock has renewed calls for sustainable infrastructure development to address recurring traffic challenges, particularly during peak travel seasons.

Government’s Commitment to PPP Approach

Ruto’s Economic Advisor, Moses Kuria, emphasized the importance of adopting a Public-Private Partnership model to expedite the highway’s expansion. Speaking on Saturday, Kuria urged Kenyans to embrace private sector involvement, warning that reliance on public funds and debt financing is unsustainable.

“The mess on the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway is further proof that we need new approaches to infrastructure development. The Rironi-Mau Summit dualling must be carried out on a PPP basis,” Kuria said.

He added that the government’s partnership with private investors could accelerate the project and prevent future gridlocks on critical transport routes.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Authorities have urged motorists to observe traffic regulations, including adhering to speed limits, avoiding overlapping, and ensuring their vehicles are roadworthy. Traffic police have stressed the importance of road safety and called for patience and cooperation as efforts to ease congestion continue.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

President Ruto Urges Parents to Instill Moral Values to Combat Crime and Social Ills

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 22 – President William Ruto has called on parents to take deliberate steps to instil moral values in their children as...

5 hours ago

Top stories

Ruto Defends Cabinet Nominations Amid Criticism Over Regional Balance

The new appointments, announced on Thursday, include notable figures such as former Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, and former Kiambu...

5 hours ago

Top stories

Speaker Wetangula Recalls Committees to Vet Ruto’s Nominees Ahead of January Deadline

The new appointments are seen as Ruto's strategy to win back Mt Kenya region ahead of the 2027 elections.

7 hours ago

County News

Two Killed in Kisumu-Kisii Crash as Police Urge Caution During Festive Season

The accident comes amid growing concerns over road safety in Kenya, where at least 4,000 people die annually in road accidents. Police attribute the...

1 day ago

Top stories

Junet Backs Uhuru Allies’ Nomination in Cabinet Reshuffle

President Ruto’s nominations on Thursday included former Cabinet Secretaries Mutahi Kagwe (Agriculture), William Kabogo (ICT), and Lee Kinyanjui (Trade and Industry). The reshuffle also...

1 day ago

Top stories

Kuria Proposes PPP for Nakuru highway Expansion After Festive Traffic Chaos

Thousands of commuters were stranded for hours on the busy Nairobi-Nakuru highway on Friday due to an overwhelming volume of vehicles as Kenyans travelled...

1 day ago

Top stories

Former AP Deputy IG Noor Gabow Appointed Consul-General in Haiti

The announcement, made on Friday, is part of a series of high-profile appointments to senior positions within the Executive Office of the President and...

2 days ago

Top stories

Ruto Appoints Peter Kenneth, Mwangi wa Iria in Bid to Regain Mt Kenya Support

On Thursday, Ruto also named Mutahi Kagwe and William Kabogo to his Cabinet as part of a broader strategy to solidify his influence in...

2 days ago