Ruto pledges to modernize Kenya’s naval capabilities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – President William Ruto has pledged to modernize Kenya’s naval capabilities as part of his administration’s commitment to enhancing national security.

Speaking during the Kenya Navy’s 60th-anniversary celebrations at the Kenya Navy Base Mtongwe in Mombasa County on Saturday, the President outlined his administration’s plans to upgrade the Navy by modernizing its fleet, adopting advanced technologies, and strengthening operational capacity.

President Ruto stated that his administration is “ready” and in a position to deploy resources for the modernization of the country’s military.

Going forward, Ruto noted that the country’s progress will be anchored on peace, security, and stability, “without which all other endeavors of our nation will be in jeopardy.”

“The discussions I have had with the leadership of the Ministry of Defence are on course. In fact, there is only one piece of advice I received from the Commander-in-Chief who preceded me. He asked me to prioritize the modernization of our security agencies when resources become available, and I intend to do that,” he said.

“Our singular focus will be on maintaining a high state of readiness to ensure that we can respond swiftly and effectively to the increasingly dynamic security environment in which we live,” he added.

President Ruto hailed the Kenya Navy’s exemplary professionalism, dedication, and courage over six decades of service.

“This anniversary is, therefore, not just a reflection of time past but a tribute to the exemplary professionalism, dedication, and courage that have defined the Kenya Navy’s evolution into a respected maritime force,” he stated.

Highlighting past achievements, President Ruto acknowledged the Navy’s contributions to national and international peace missions, including operations such as Exodus, Mamba, Linda Nchi, and the amphibious landing in Kismayo during Operation Sledgehammer.

He also commended the Navy’s role in anti-piracy missions, humanitarian assistance during disasters, and search-and-rescue operations.

President Ruto emphasized the Navy’s importance in supporting Kenya’s blue economy through initiatives like the Kenya Shipyard Limited, which leverages naval expertise and infrastructure.

“By investing in maritime infrastructure and enhancing security, we not only improve naval capabilities but also create opportunities for wealth and job creation,” he stated.

The President also lauded the synergy between the Kenya Navy and the Kenya Coast Guard Service, terming it a cornerstone of the country’s maritime defense strategy.

Their collaboration has been instrumental in combating illegal activities, safeguarding maritime resources, and securing sea lanes for trade and communication.

The President paid tribute to former Navy commanders, including Generals Joseph Kibwana and Samson Mwathethe, as well as fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s peace and stability.

He also expressed gratitude to serving and retired naval officers, urging them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.

“As we celebrate this historic milestone, let us reaffirm our commitment to excellence and teamwork. Together, we can navigate future uncertainties, overcome challenges, and make the Kenya Navy a source of pride for our nation,” said President Ruto.

