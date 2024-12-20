Connect with us

President William Ruto. FILE.

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto Nominates New Members to Public Service Commission Ahead of Key Vacancies

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20, 2024 – President William Ruto has nominated eight individuals to the Public Service Commission (PSC) in preparation for key vacancies expected in January and April 2025. The move aims to ensure continuity and efficiency within the commission.

In a statement issued on Friday, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei said the nominations were made to fill positions that will fall vacant in mid-January, including the office of the Vice-Chairperson and six other members. Another vacancy is anticipated in April 2025.

“To facilitate a seamless transition within the Public Service Commission, His Excellency the President has exercised his constitutional prerogative by nominating individuals to serve in the membership ranks of the Commission,” Koskei said.

The nominees include Mary Wanjira Kimonye, CBS, for the position of Vice-Chairperson. Others nominated to the commission are Harun Maalim Hassan, representing Persons with Disabilities (PWDs); Mwanamaka Amani Mabruki, CBS; Boya Molu; Irene Cherotich Asienga; Francis Otieno Owino; Joan Andisi Machayo; and Francis Meja.

Koskei confirmed that the President has formally forwarded the nominees’ names to Parliament for consideration and subsequent appointment as required by law.

“Accordingly, it is notified that the Head of State and Government has formally transmitted to Parliament the names of the nominees for consideration and subsequent appointment,” Koskei stated.


