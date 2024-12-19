Ruto Nominates Former Kiambu Governor Kabogo to Head ICT Docket

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 – President William Ruto has nominated former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo as the Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication, and the Digital Economy in a major reshuffle of his Cabinet.

If approved by Parliament, Kabogo, 63, will take over from Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u, who has been redeployed as Kenya’s High Commissioner to Ghana.

The reshuffle, announced by State House Chief of Staff Felix Koskei, is part of President Ruto’s broader effort to realign ministries, state departments, and foreign service positions to enhance service delivery and optimize performance under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

“These changes aim to strengthen the government’s ability to serve Kenyans effectively,” he said.

In the same reshuffle, Kipchumba Murkomen, previously the Cabinet Secretary for Roads, Transport, and Public Works, was nominated to the Interior docket, replacing Kithure Kindiki, who now serves as Deputy President.

Former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui was tapped to head the Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry, while Salim Mvurya was reassigned to the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports.

Realignment with National Priorities

The reshuffle also introduced new appointments to Kenya’s Foreign Service. Notable among these are Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u as High Commissioner to Ghana, Ababu Namwamba as Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON), and Andrew Karani as Ambassador to Brazil.

Changes within state corporations include Ndiritu Muriithi as Chairperson of the Kenya Revenue Authority Board, Anthony Mwaura as Chairperson of the Kenya Rural Roads Authority, and Kembi Gitura as Chairperson of the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral, and Research Hospital Board.

The reshuffle comes days after President Ruto reportedly met with his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, at his Gatundu family home. State House confirmed that the two leaders engaged in discussions on national and regional issues, marking their first direct engagement since their fallout.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“These nominations, reassignments, and appointments underscore the President’s commitment to aligning government operations with the needs of Kenyans,” Koskei noted.

The appointments have been transmitted to the National Assembly for approval, in line with constitutional requirements.

About The Author