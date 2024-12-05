Connect with us

Hassan Ahmed Issack, appears before the JSC for an interview for the position of Judge of the Court of Appeal/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto names former IEBC Chairperson Issack Hassan IPOA Chairperson

Ruto conveyed Hassan’s appointment and members of IPOA as well as the Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ), and the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) in a series of gazette notices on Thursday following parliamentary approval.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 – President William Ruto Ruto appointed former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan to lead the the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) Board.

He named Rehema Dida Jaldessa as Chairperson of the National Gender and Equality Commission, and Charles Orinda Dulo as Chairperson of the Commission on Administrative Justice.

Ruto also appointed seven members to the IPOA Board: Annette Mbogo, Kenwilliams Nyakomita, Ann Wanjiku Mwangi, Boniface Kipkemoi Samati, John Muchiri Nyaga, Micah Onyiego Nyakego, and Jackline Lukalo Mwenesi.

Charles Njagua

In addition, he appointed Charles Njagua Kanyi and Dorothy Kimengech as members of the Commission on Administrative Justice, and Michael Nzomo as a member of the National Gender and Equality Commission.

These appointments followed the approval by the National Assembly of eight nominees for IPOA positions in November.

The approval came after the Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security tabled a report on the vetting process in line with the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act of 2011.

Narok West MP and Committee Chairperson Gabriel Tongoyo, while presenting the report in Parliament, vouched for the competencies of the candidates.

“After burning the midnight oil carefully and thoroughly assessing the qualifications and suitability of the nominees, the Committee was overwhelmingly impressed by the experience and intellect of all eight candidates,” he remarked.

Tongoyo affirmed the candidates satisfied the Committee after consideration of their suitability, skills, experience, and integrity, as verified by government agencies.

“Having looked at this, I have no doubt that the eight [are] best suited to serve at IPOA, which is the civilian oversight body to ensure accountability in our Police Service,” he added.

The National Assembly unanimously approved the nominees.

