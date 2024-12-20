Connect with us

Anne Nanyama, the mother of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi died in December 2024.

Ruto Mourns Speaker Moses Wetang’ula’s Mother as a Progressive, Caring Matriarch

In a statement, President Ruto expressed his condolences to the family, friends, and the people of Bungoma, praising Mama Nanyama's caring nature and the moral foundation she instilled in her children.

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 20- President William Ruto has mourned the passing of Mama Anne Nanyama Wetang’ula, mother to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and Westlands MP Timothy Wanyonyi, describing her as a progressive and responsible woman who raised upright children.

In a statement, President Ruto expressed his condolences to the family, friends, and the people of Bungoma, praising Mama Nanyama’s caring nature and the moral foundation she instilled in her children.

“Our condolences to Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and Mheshimiwa Timothy Wanyonyi for the loss of your dear mother. Anne Nanyama was a progressive, responsible, and caring woman who raised upright children. May God grant comfort to the family, friends, and the people of Bungoma at this sad time. Rest in Peace, Mayi Nanyama,” Ruto said.

Mama Nanyama Wetang’ula passed away on Friday.

Tributes from Leaders

Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka eulogized Mama Nanyama as a remarkable community mobilizer and mentor whose compassion, wisdom, and selfless deeds transformed countless lives.

“Mama Nanyama’s compassion and wisdom positively impacted many lives. She was a pillar of strength and a source of inspiration to her community,” Lusaka said.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi described Mama Nanyama’s death as a loss not only to the family but also to the entire nation.

“Khukhu leaves behind an indelible mark as the matriarch of a family that has given this country great leaders. She was a mentor to many who interacted with her throughout her life,” Kingi stated.

Kanduyi MP John Makali highlighted the strong moral foundation Mama Nanyama instilled in her family, which produced leaders who serve the country with distinction.

“I share in your grief during this difficult time. Mama Nanyama’s legacy will live on through the great leaders she nurtured,” Makali said.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa mourned Mama Nanyama, describing her as a source of kindness, wisdom, and unwavering strength.

“Her passing is a profound loss, not only to her family but also to all who were touched by her compassion and wisdom. My deepest condolences to Speaker Wetang’ula, Timothy Wanyonyi, and the entire Wetang’ula family,” Barasa said.

The late Mama Nanyama is remembered as a matriarch who raised a family of distinguished leaders and contributed immensely to her community’s well-being.

