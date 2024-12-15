Connect with us

President Ruto announced the extension of the team chaired by Dr Khama Rogo and deputised by Judith Guserwa in a Gazette Notice dated December 13/FILE

Capital Health

Ruto hands team tasked to propose HR reforms in health 2-month extension

The 20-member task force, established on July 5, 2024, was set to serve a six-month term.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 15 — President William Ruto has extended the service period of the Taskforce on Human Resources for Health by 60 days, effective January 5, 2025.

President Ruto announced the extension of the team chaired by Dr Khama Rogo and deputised by Judith Guserwa in a Gazette Notice dated December 13.

Its members include Health Director General Patrick Amoth, John Masasabi, Toseef Din, Wilson Aruasa, Doreen Rhoda Kanyua, Dennis Miskellah, and Francis Wafula.

It also includes Habiba Mohamed, Lucy Mburu, Collins Kiprono, Victor Miseda, Christine Okoth, Carolyne Mage, Jacinta Rwamba, Justina Wamae, Kanyenje Gakombe, Moses Alutalala Mukhwana, and Benard Ondeng Otieno Choi.

Health sector reforms

President Ruto appointed Edna Tallam-Kimaiyo and Morris Kaburu as joint secretaries for the task force, with Hezron Omollo and Vivienne Eyase serving as secretaries.

The President tasked the team to develop comprehensive strategies and policies to improve healthcare services across the country.

Reporting to the President and the Ministry of Health, the task force will identify and propose measures to address legal, policy, administrative, and operational challenges impeding the performance of Kenya’s healthcare sector, particularly concerning human resources for health.

The team will also propose reforms in legal, policy, administrative, and operational aspects of human resources for health in Kenya.

Additionally, the task force will recommend a framework for employing healthcare workers—including doctors, nurses, and clinical officers—to address the doctor-patient gap.

The team will evaluate the performance of human resources for health and suggest improvements.

To ensure efficiency and expedite its work, the task force has the mandate to establish sub-committees as needed.

In this article:
