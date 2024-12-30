Ruto hails Carter’s efforts in championing global peace, human rights and climate justice

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 30 – President William Ruto has praised former United States President Jimmy Carter for his efforts in championing global peace, human rights, and climate justice in a condolence message on Monday.

Ruto described Carter as an extraordinary leader whose dedication to public service was remarkable.

The Head of State acknowledged Carter’s significant contributions to global peace and human rights.

“We are indebted to his pioneering voice on actions for a healthy planet, which have protected nature and slowed climate change,” Ruto said in his tribute.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with President Carter’s family and the people of the USA. Rest in peace,” Ruto concluded.

Carter, who had suffered a myriad of health challenges , including melanoma that had spread to his liver and brain, passed away at the age of 100, making him the longest-lived former president in US history.

Carter served as the 39th president from 1977 to 1981.

During his tenure, he faced numerous foreign policy challenges and was defeated in his re-election bid by Ronald Reagan.

In the turbulent aftermath of Watergate, the former peanut farmer from Georgia pardoned Vietnam draft evaders and became the first US leader to take climate change seriously.

On the international stage, Carter helped broker a historic peace agreement between Egypt and Israel but struggled with the Iran hostage crisis and the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

Beyond his presidency, Carter was a tireless advocate for peace, the environment, and human rights, earning him the Nobel Peace Prize.

