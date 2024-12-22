Ruto Defends Cabinet Nominations Amid Criticism Over Regional Balance

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 22 – President William Ruto has defended his recent Cabinet nominations, stating that the appointments are part of his administration’s broader plan to unite the country and transform the lives of Kenyans.

Speaking in Uasin Gishu on Sunday, Ruto dismissed criticism surrounding the nominations and urged detractors to support his government’s efforts to deliver services that will improve living standards, create jobs, and boost economic stability.

“Our goal is to unite Kenyans, build understanding, and focus on transforming the country—not to create competition between political leaders,” Ruto said, adding that the appointments reflect an intentional strategy to foster inclusivity.

The new appointments, announced on Thursday, include notable figures such as former Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, and former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo. Kagwe has been nominated to head the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, Kinyanjui is set to lead the Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry, while Kabogo has been nominated as CS for Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy.

The nominations came shortly after a reported meeting between Ruto and former President Uhuru Kenyatta at Kenyatta’s Gatundu home, marking their first direct engagement since their political fallout. State House confirmed that the discussions centered on national and regional issues.

The appointments have sparked debate, with some critics raising concerns about regional and gender balance within the Cabinet. Observers have pointed out that if the nominations are approved, the Mt. Kenya region would dominate the Cabinet, holding 35% of the positions.

“Seven out of 20 Cabinet Secretaries will be from the Mt. Kenya region, excluding the President, Deputy President, and Attorney General,” critics have noted.

Some have also accused Ruto of appointing allies of the former president to regain support in Mt. Kenya, following his fallout with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Despite the criticism, Ruto remains firm in his belief that the appointments will help his government deliver on its promises. “This government is intentional about building unity and transforming Kenya,” he said, reiterating his commitment to improving the quality of life for Kenyans.

The Cabinet nominations have been transmitted to the National Assembly for vetting and approval, setting the stage for what could be a contentious debate in Parliament.

