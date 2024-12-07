Connect with us

President William Ruto/FILE/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto continues to drum up support for Raila’s AUC bid

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 7- President William Ruto has drummed up support for former Orange Democratic Movemiebt (ODM) leader Raila Odinga’s African Union Commission (AUC) bid stating that he is best suited to be at its helm.

Ruto who spoke during the opening of the East Africa Community Inter-Parliamentary Games in Mombasa asserted that the EAC region has in Raila a formidable candidate with far reaching experience to steer the Addis Ababa based continental organization in what all Africans desire.

“I ask you as East Africans that we stand united behind the candidature of our former Prime Minister Raila Odinga so that he can provide the leadership of this continent that is so much desirous to take our continent to the next level,” he said.

The African Union is expected to vote for a new chairperson in an election scheduled for February 2025 following the expiry of the term of Moussa Faki.

Odinga will face off with Djibouti’s Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, the country’s Foreign Minister since 2005, and Richard Randriamandrato of Madagascar.

The former Prime Minister Raila has been intensifying his shuttle diplomacy efforts, engaging African Heads of State to rally support for his bid.

Raila has since secured endorsements from several Heads of State and aims to gain more support in the final stretch of the race with the latest one being from Eritrean president Isaias Afwerki

President Ruto, who has endorsed Raila’s candidacy, has deployed state resources to ensure the veteran opposition leader secures the AU Chairperson seat.

In this article:
