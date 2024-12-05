Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto congratulates Namibian President-elect Nandi-Ndaitwah

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 – President William Ruto says the election of Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as the fifth Namibian President is a powerful reminder that there is no limit to what Africa people can achieve in politics.

In his congratulatory message, President Ruto lauded Nandi-Ndaitwah for breaking barriers in a continent where women leaders are still a rarity.

He further hailed her victory as a major milestone in the fight for gender equality in political leadership.

“Congratulations Your Excellency Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on your election as the fifth President of the Republic of Namibia. Your election as Namibia’s first woman President – and the fourth ever elected woman President in Africa – is a powerful reminder to the people of our continent that there is no limit to what they can achieve in politics,” he stated.

He noted that her win was a testament to the growing recognition of women’s capabilities in steering nations toward progress. 

The President, who has been an outspoken advocate for gender equality and women’s empowerment, reiterated his commitment to championing the inclusion of women in leadership.

In previous engagements, President Ruto has consistently called for the dismantling of barriers that hinder women’s participation in politics, business, and other spheres of influence. 

During the 2023 Nairobi Summit on Gender Equality, President Ruto emphasized the importance of creating opportunities for women to lead.

“A society that excludes its women from leadership and decision-making cannot achieve sustainable development. It is time for Africa to fully harness the potential of all its people,” he said.

The President also highlighted Kenya’s strides in empowering women, including the constitutional provision of a two-thirds gender rule, which aims to ensure fair representation in public office. 

Earlier this year, while addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), President Ruto reiterated his commitment to promoting gender inclusivity across Africa.

He highlighted Kenya’s efforts in appointing women to key government positions, including Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and heads of state agencies.

These appointments, he argued, serve as an example of how women’s perspectives can contribute to effective governance and transformative leadership. 

The election of Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has been widely celebrated as a victory not just for Namibia but for all women across the continent striving for representation in spaces of power.

Her leadership is expected to inspire a new generation of women leaders who are determined to shape the future of Africa.

