County News

Ruto commits govt funding to cover burial expenses for victims of toxic liquor

The government will fully fund the burial costs for the three victims who died after consuming the toxic alcohol in Lanet on December 22.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25President William Ruto has committed government funding to cover the burial expenses for families who lost their loved ones in a tragic illicit brew incident in Nakuru, Bahati MP Irene Njoki has confirmed.

Two of the victims succumbed to the effects of the poisonous brew while undergoing treatment at the Nakuru County Teaching and Referral Hospital on Friday. The third victim was confirmed dead and taken to the morgue on Saturday.

While investigations into the cause of the alcohol-related deaths continue, authorities are intensifying efforts to trace the source of the illicit brew.

In a related development, Interior and National Coordination Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo reiterated the government’s commitment to combating the menace of illicit alcohol.

He highlighted the ongoing multi-agency enforcement program launched in March 2024, which includes a 25-point action plan targeting the production and distribution of unsafe alcoholic substances.

Omollo revealed that of the 29 active second-generation alcohol manufacturers and distillers, only two were initially found compliant with regulatory standards. After further vetting, 13 additional manufacturers were licensed.

The vetting process involved 10 agencies, including the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

As the festive season continues, Omollo urged Kenyans to take collective responsibility in protecting their communities from substance abuse.

“This is a collective responsibility, and I urge all Kenyans to remain vigilant in safeguarding the wellbeing of their families and communities,” he said.

