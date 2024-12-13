Ruto awards DCJ Mwilu and IG Kanja for exemplary service to country

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 13 – President William Ruto has awarded Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, Police Inspector General Douglas Kanja and other awardees including leaders and members of Parliament on Jamhuri Day for their exemplary service to the country.

Mwilu was awarded the Elder of the Golden Heart (EGH), the nation’s second highest honor, for her long and exemplary career as a judge.

She was appointed the third Deputy Chief Justice and Vice-President of the Supreme Court of Kenya in October 2016.

President Ruto on the other hand vested IG Kanja with the Moran of the Golden Heart (MGH) also in honor of his long police career.

Appointed IG in September 2024, Kanja has commanded many operations, among them the multi-agency operation that neutralized the DusitD2 terrorist attack in January 2019.

Ruto awarded the First-Class Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (C.B.S.) to Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Eliud Lagat, his APS counterpart Gilbert Masengeli, David Karanja, John Sambu, Amos Gatheca, Prof Julius Bitok, Paul Ronoh, Susan Mangeni, Maj. Gen. Mutuku Stephen, Maj. Gen. Nkoimo John Maison, Maj. Gen. Hassan Mohammed Nur, Maj. Gen. Kinuthia Erick Mbugua, Maj. Gen. Burje Abdulkadir Mohammed, Maj. Gen. Kamuri Dennis Nyaga Njue and prisons boss Aranduh Patrick Mwiti.

Chief of Defense Forces Gen. Kahariri Charles Muriu was awarded Second Class Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart (E.G.H.)

Kenya Army commander Lt. Gen. Tarus David Kimaiyo Chemwaina and top military commanders Lt. Gen. Mwinyikai Juma Shee, Maj. Gen. Ahmed Fatuma Gaiti, Maj. Gen. Otieno Paul Owuor, Maj. Gen. Ng’ang’ a Thomas Njoroge and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja were awarded Third Class Moran of the Order of the Golden Heart (M.G.H.).

Others awarded include;Senator Edwin Sifuna, Naicca Johnson Manya, Osotsi Godfrey Atieno, Wakili Hillary Kiprotich Sigei, Chepkoech Joyce Korir, King’ola Patrick Makau, Gitau Faith Wairimu, Mohamed Mohamed Ali, Okong’o Erick Mogeni, Muthama Johnson Nduya, Amolo Rachel Ameso, Mose Shadrack John, Nelson Jack Wanami Wamboka, Allan Chesang Kiprotich, Menda Gataya Mo’Fire, Paul Karungo Thang wa, Fatuma Zainabu Mohamed Shah Pankaj P, Mwaura Anthony Ng’ang’a and Ruto’s private secretary Maiyo Reuben Kirwa.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Philanthropist Shah Pankaj was conferred with the Chief of the Burning Spear (CBS) for charity work among the needy, especially children.

His philanthropic organisation serves 12,000 Kenyans and 4,000 children, most of them orphaned or disabled, with nutritious meals daily. In 2024, he has served over 30 million meals to the marginalised.

Molo MP Kimani Kuria, who also chairs the Finance and National Planning Committee in the National Assembly, was awarded Chief of the Burning Spear, CBS.

The second-term MP is the founder of the Africa Young Parliamentarians Network.

The Rev Ambrose Allan Nyang’au, who has ministered at the Parklands Baptist Church with wit and humour for over four decades, was honored with the Elder of the Burning Spear (EBS).

He has served as chair and Trustee of the Bible Society of Kenya, the Love INC National and as board member of the International Leadership University.

The founder of Mathare Youth Association and Mathare Football Club, Bob Munro, was also awarded the EBS honors.

Munro has vast experience in sustainable development, focusing on environmental concerns and social equity.

Purity Muthoni Ngina, the youngest PhD holder in mathematics, was honored with the Moran of the Burning Spear (MBS) award.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Actress, producer and TV host Sarah Hassan was also honoured with an OGW for her role in promoting Kenya’s film and entertainment industry.

About The Author