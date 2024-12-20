Ruto Appoints Peter Kenneth, Mwangi wa Iria in Bid to Regain Mt Kenya Support

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20 — President William Ruto has tapped prominent Central Kenya leaders Peter Kenneth and Mwangi wa Iria for key government positions, in what analysts view as a strategic move to reclaim Mt Kenya’s political loyalty.

In appointments announced on Friday, Ruto named former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth as Chairperson of the National Standards Council under the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS).

Former Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria was appointed Chairperson of the Public Procurement Regulatory Board.

The appointments come amid efforts by the Head of State to consolidate support in Mt Kenya following Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment, a development that caused political ripples across the region.

On Thursday, Ruto also named Mutahi Kagwe and William Kabogo to his Cabinet as part of a broader strategy to solidify his influence in the region.

“These appointments have been made based on the recommendations of the Public Service Commission and in line with the laws governing each public office, as applicable,” said Principal Administrative Secretary, Executive Office of the President, Arthur Osiya. He added that the selections aim to bolster the capacity of personnel supporting the President in executing the nation’s mandate effectively.

Other notable appointments include former Deputy Inspector General of Administration Police Noor Gabow as Kenya’s Consul-General to Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Gabow’s posting aligns with Kenya’s leadership in a multinational security support mission to restore peace and stability in Haiti.

Additionally, Gerald Nyaoma Arita has been appointed Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya, while Adams Oloo will serve as Advisor, Strategy and Communication, in the President’s Council of Economic Advisors.

The appointments are widely seen as an effort to strengthen the administration’s leadership bench while addressing political and regional considerations critical to Ruto’s governance strategy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author