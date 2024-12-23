Robbery Suspect Linked to Drug Peddling Arrested in South Kanyaluo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – A robbery suspect believed to be involved in drug peddling has been arrested in South Kanyaluo, Rachuonyo North, following a joint operation by detectives and officers from Kendubay Police Station.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Barnabas Okello, was apprehended after a tip-off from concerned residents. During the operation, police recovered a firearm loaded with four rounds of ammunition, police gear, camouflage clothing, balaclavas, and several rolls of marijuana.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Okello had been under surveillance after neighbours reported seeing him with a weapon and engaging in drug-related activities. Acting on this information, law enforcement officers raided his residence, leading to the significant bust.

“We thank the vigilant members of the public who are contributing significantly to the safety and security of their neighbourhoods by sharing credible information,” the DCI said in a statement.

The DCI also assured citizens of their commitment to public safety during the festive season. “We stand on guard 24/7 to ensure that you enjoy your Christmas and New Year holidays without incident,” the statement read.

The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue, with police working to establish any potential links to other criminal activities in the region.

