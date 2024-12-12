Report roots for digital skills training to seal gaps in justice delivery

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 — A newly released report has called for increased public awareness campaigns and digital skills training in Rwanda and Kenya to bridge existing gaps in justice delivery for their citizens.

The report, titled “A Comparative Study on Digitization of Justice Following COVID-19 in Kenya and Rwanda,” highlights that addressing digital illiteracy is key to ensuring greater inclusivity in the justice system.

Launched on December 5 in Kigali by Rwanda’s Legal Aid Forum (LAF) in collaboration with Kenya’s Kituo Cha Sheria, the study examines the post-pandemic period, analyzing how Kenya and Rwanda leveraged digital tools to overcome restrictions that initially hindered justice service delivery.

While both countries have made significant strides in utilizing Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to revolutionize justice delivery, the report emphasizes the need for further efforts in rural areas, where uneven infrastructure development exacerbates access challenges.

Speaking at the launch event, Andrews Kananga, Executive Director of LAF, underscored the importance of collaboration and collective action in ensuring equitable justice for citizens of the two neighboring nations.

“By exchanging insights, strategies, and experiences, we reinforce our shared mission to build inclusive, responsive, and resilient justice systems. Let us remain committed to ensuring that technological advancements empower, promote equity, and deliver justice for all,” he said.

Rwanda has established itself as a regional leader in justice sector digitization with its Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS), implemented in 2016.

The platform streamlines processes such as e-filing, case tracking, and virtual hearings, with over 85 per cent of court filings now processed digitally.

Stella Murungi, Chief Digital Officer for the Justice Sector at Rwanda’s Ministry of Justice, praised the system for delivering timely, accessible, and high-quality justice services.

“You can file your case online, track your case number, and handle everything digitally, wherever you are,” she said, adding that the government is addressing digital literacy gaps through initiatives such as the Digital Ambassadors Programme.

Kenya has also made notable advancements in digital justice, utilizing tools such as mobile payment systems like MPESA, e-filing platforms, and toll-free legal helplines.

Justice Patrick Otieno revealed that Kenya’s Court of Appeal operates entirely virtually, with electronic payments fully integrated into judiciary processes.

“Our services are about 60 per cent online, and virtual court attendances account for 55-60 per cent,” Otieno noted.

Despite these advancements, fragmented digital platforms and infrastructure limitations continue to impede broader adoption in Kenya.

The report recommends expanding affordable internet access in remote areas, strengthening data protection laws, and promoting awareness of digital rights to enhance justice service digitization in both countries.

