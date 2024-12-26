Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Azimio Leader Raia Odinga. /FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila regrets ‘primitive’ abductions amid disappearances of online agitators

Raila warned that the continuation of these incidents posed a significant threat to national security.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 26 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Wednesday demanded an immediate end to ongoing abductions of Kenyan citizens linked to the publication of AI-generated images suggesting the demise of a state official on social media platforms.

Speaking during a Christmas service in Bondo, Raila warned that the continuation of these incidents posed a significant threat to national security.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“This is punitive and very strange. We cannot live in a country where people disappear for no reason and are kept incommunicado for long periods. The government must take this seriously, and it must come to an end. We want a safe and secure country,” said the former Prime Minister.

Raila compared the current tactics to those used against him in the 1990s when he was arrested and detained without charge or trial for supporting the call for multi-party democracy in Kenya.

“Gone are the days when they used to arrest you and take you to Nyayo House. But these days, you are taken to unknown places. It is primitive and unacceptable,” Odinga added.

The veteran politician spoke of the anguish families are enduring after their loved ones were abducted, often in broad daylight, by mysterious individuals.

“Many parents are in pain after their children were abducted and they have not heard from them. This is very strange, and I call on the government to intervene,” he said.

IPOA response

Raila’s plea came hours after the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) announced it had opened investigations into the abductions of four individuals linked to the AI images.

The Authority also called on Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to urgently address the alarming trend of disappearances.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It is the responsibility of the NPS to protect all persons in Kenya from the illegal denial of their fundamental rights and freedoms through acts such as abductions,” IPOA stated in a statement on Wednesday.

IPOA expressed concern over the rising cases of abductions reportedly involving members of the National Police Service (NPS), calling them unacceptable.

The victims, identified as Bill Mwangi, Peter Muteti Njeru, Bernard Kavuli, and an unidentified individual, were abducted in December 2024 across Embu, Nairobi, and Kajiado counties.

About The Author

LABAN WANAMBISI

Laban Wanambisi, is a journalist, who specializes telling stories in a way that makes a difference in people’s lives and the world.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

IPOA activates probe on abductions linked to AI misinformation

IPOA expressed concern over rising cases of abductions reportedly involving members of the National Police Service (NPS) terming which it termed unacceptable.

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto urges caution on roads amid worrying crash deaths

Ruto acknowledged that Christmas is a time of celebration but warned that overindulgence can lead to accidents, injuries, and loss of life.

20 hours ago

County News

Ruto commits govt funding to cover burial expenses for victims of toxic liquor

The government will fully fund the burial costs for the three victims who died after consuming the toxic alcohol in Lanet on December 22.

21 hours ago

Top stories

LSK Demands Release of Influencers Allegedly Abducted For Criticising President Ruto

Despite police denials, Kenya has seen a worrying rise in abductions in recent months, with many linking the surge to the aftermath of Gen...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

National Assembly to Hold Approval Hearings for Cabinet Nominees on January 14

The nominees include Mutahi Kagwe for the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, William Kabogo for the Ministry of Information, Communications, and the Digital...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IG Kanja Leads Security Assessment in Lamu, Commends Officers for Dedication

He commended the officers for their dedication and selflessness, especially under the challenging conditions they face in the region. He urged them to remain...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto, First Lady Inspire Kenyans with Christmas Messages of Hope, Giving

In a recorded video message, President Ruto praised Kenyans for their resilience and dedication to driving the country’s transformation.

2 days ago

Top stories

High Court Declares New University Funding Model Unconstitutional

The ruling follows a petition filed on October 13, 2023, by the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC), Elimu Bora Working Group, Boaz Waruku, and...

6 days ago