Raila ready to face opponents in AUC debate tonight

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 13 – Kenya’s candidate for the African Union Commission Chairperson position Raila Odinga says he is ready to face competitors during the live TV debate on Friday night to articulate policies and solutions for challenges facing Africa.

Raila who is in Addis Ababa stated that he is looking forward to highlight his 10-point plan that will identify priority areas to accelerate Africa’s progress towards prosperity.

He will be in the debate alongside Djibouti’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf and former Madagascar Foreign Affairs Minister Richard Randriamandrato.

“I am in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia conducting rehearsals for the Mjadala Afrika Debate tomorrow evening. It’s been an occasion here to interact with my fellow contestants for the AUC Chairmanship race.I look forward to highlighting my 10-point plan, which identifies priority areas that I believe will accelerate Africa’s progress towards prosperity,” Raila stated.

The debate will be held before a live audience comprising AU Executive Council members, Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC) members, AU Commissioners, media representatives, and guests.

The debate, dubbed ‘Mjadala Afrika,’ aims to promote the AU’s mission and provide candidates with a platform to communicate their vision for achieving the organization’s goal of an integrated, prosperous, and peaceful Africa.

The debate will be broadcast live starting at 7:00 pm Eastern Africa Time (EAT) across the continent and beyond, accessible via the AU website and member states’ public broadcasters.

The AUC will avail the debate in six official AU languages: English, French, Arabic, Portuguese, Spanish, and Swahili.

The debate will focus on policy issues and a solutions-oriented engagement on how each candidate intends to advance the realization of the Aspirations and Goals of Agenda 2063, other AU projects with a continental focus, and Common African Positions.

This debate marks a significant moment in the campaign for the AUC’s top leadership role, as candidates will need to demonstrate their understanding of Africa’s challenges and articulate concrete solutions to move the continent forward.

This comes as Kenya’s candidate, Raila Odinga, who is aiming to succeed outgoing Chairperson Moussa Faki, has been intensifying his shuttle diplomacy efforts, engaging African Heads of State to rally support for his bid.

Raila has since secured endorsements from several Heads of State and aims to gain more support in the final stretch of the race.

