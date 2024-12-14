Raila echoes Ruto’s push for overhaul of international financing

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14—Kenya’s candidate for the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson, Raila Odinga, has called for significant reforms in international financing arrangements for African nations.

Speaking on Friday during the Mjadala Afrika Leadership Debate in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, Odinga emphasized the need for structural reorganization to empower African countries and reduce dependency on external funding.

Reiterating the importance of financial self-reliance, Odinga proposed the establishment of a sovereign fund to ensure the AU’s operations are sustainably financed through Africa’s own resources.

“One of the reforms I will be pushing in the AU is financial reforms, so we can involve the African private sector in funding,” Odinga stated.

“We can create a sovereign fund that will enable the AU to perform its work. We can fund this organization using our continent’s resources, and this is what I will aim to achieve.”

Odinga, who is seeking to succeed outgoing Chair Mousa Faki, also appealed for enhanced intra-African trade and lower energy costs across the continent.

He made these remarks while debating against Djibouti’s Mohamoud Ali Youssouf and Madagascar’s Richard Randriamandrato, who are also vying for the seat.

Funding the AU

Further, Odinga underscored the pressing need for African nations to pay their dues to the AU, noting that only 17 member states currently remit the agreed-upon 0.2 per cent duty meant to fund the bloc.

“This is what happens in the European Union. That is why the EU is able to fund the AU—it’s a shame. We can fund this organization ourselves using resources from within the continent,” he said.

On energy, Odinga identified high costs as a key impediment to industrialization and development across Africa. He advocated for concerted efforts to make energy more affordable, thereby spurring economic growth and innovation.

The former Kenyan Prime Minister also highlighted the untapped potential of intra-African trade, which remains significantly lower than in other regions. He called for expedited implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to unlock opportunities within the continent.

Odinga criticized the AU’s inefficiencies, pointing out that 93% of resolutions passed by the Assembly of Heads of State remain unimplemented.

“We know where we are as Africa. This is why the heads of state established the committee on reforms,” he observed.

He pledged to lead reforms that would streamline decision-making and enhance the AU’s operational effectiveness.

“I am ready to work for Africa. I don’t need any kind of induction and will give my best from Day One if appointed,” Odinga affirmed.

Odinga expressed gratitude to his supporters and the AU for providing a platform for constructive engagement.

“I would like, in a very special way, to thank my team, family, friends, and fellow Kenyans for their solidarity and love. This debate was an exceptional, fulfilling, and worthwhile experience.”

The debate, which Odinga lauded as an innovative platform for dialogue, allowed him and other candidates to articulate their visions for Africa’s future.

