PSC Warns Public of Fraudulent PSIP Scheme, Urges Vigilance

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 19 – The Public Service Commission (PSC) has warned of a fraudulent scheme involving an individual impersonating its officials to offer fake placements in the Public Service Internship Program (PSIP).

In a statement on Wednesday, the PSC identified the suspect as Joseph Tabut, who has allegedly been contacting members of the public under false pretenses. Tabut is accused of misleading individuals into believing they are being considered for PSIP opportunities.

“It has come to our attention that an individual named Joseph Tabut (0725 918218) is reportedly contacting applicants of the Public Service Internship Program (PSIP), claiming to offer favourable placements. Please be advised that there is no employee by that name associated with the Public Service Commission,” the statement clarified.

The PSC emphasized its commitment to transparency, reiterating that its recruitment processes are merit-based and free from bribery, favoritism, or any illicit practices.

“Notably, the Public Service Commission does not take bribes or exercise favor in offering services, internships, or job opportunities,” the Commission stated.

The PSC urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies, specifically the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI). Individuals were also advised to verify the authenticity of any PSIP-related communication through the PSC’s official channels.

“We urge all Kenyans to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) or confirm the authenticity of any PSIP-related information via the PSC Call Centre at +254 20 4865000 or through our social media platforms,” the statement added.

The Public Service Internship Program (PSIP) is a government initiative aimed at equipping young graduates with practical skills to enhance their employability.

The program is highly competitive, attracting thousands of applicants nationwide each year. Successful candidates are selected transparently based on merit and are placed in various government ministries and agencies for a specified period.

