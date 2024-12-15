PSC appoints Technical Committee to develop terms for NIRU staff

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 15 — The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced the formation of a Technical Committee to recommend terms and conditions of service for officers and staff at the National Intelligence and Research University (NIRU).

The committee, established under Section 21 of the National Intelligence Service Act (Cap. 206), will formulate employment guidelines for NIRU personnel.

Ambassador Anthony Muchiri, Chairperson of the Public Service Commission, made the announcement via Gazette Notice No. 16313 published on Friday.

PSC named Lawrence Kiti Nyalle Chairperson of the team, with members including Joan Andisi Machayo, John W. Gitu, Halima Abdi Shurie, Dr. Wilson Kiptanui Soy, Wangari Wachira, and Sammy Wakiaga.

Joint Secretaries David M. Karanja, Judy Bliss Thuguri, and Michael Maurice Ogosso will support the committee.

The committee, whose assignemnt officially began on December 13, 2024, has until March 15, 2025, to complete and submit its report to PSC.

On November 5, President William Ruto officially awarded a charter to NIRU, transitioning it from a constituent college of the National Defence University (NDU) to an independent institution dedicated to intelligence studies and security research.

While presiding over the event, President Ruto emphasized NIRU’s pivotal role in strengthening Kenya’s security capabilities amid modern challenges such as terrorism and cyber threats.

“Chartering the National Intelligence Research University is especially timely as Kenya faces complex security challenges,” President Ruto said.

He further explained that the university will provide specialized training and conduct advanced research to equip intelligence officers with the skills needed to safeguard both national and regional interests.

