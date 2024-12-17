Private Security Authority sets event security rules for festive season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 17 – The Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) has issued a mandatory directive to all event organizers, promoters, venue managers, and private security providers to ensure strict compliance with event security regulations during the festive season.

In a statement addressed to all entertainment, recreational, and sports stakeholders, the Authority emphasized the legal requirement for security personnel at events to be registered, vetted, and licensed under the Private Security Regulation Act No. 13 of 2016.

The directive aims to enhance public safety and ensure order during the high-traffic festive period.

“Event organizers, promoters, and planners must exercise due diligence to ensure that all private security personnel hired are fully licensed and compliant,” said Philip Okello, Acting Chief Executive Officer/Director General of PSRA.

The agency made it clear that any form of non-compliance—such as hiring unlicensed bouncers or crowd control staff—constitutes a criminal offense punishable under Kenyan law.

To facilitate compliance, the Authority introduced the Event Security Preparedness Certification as mandatory proof of adherence to security protocols.

The certification confirms that an event or venue has undergone thorough security assessments and meets the required safety and emergency preparedness standards.

“Only those in possession of a valid 5-year Certificate of Registration from PSRA, alongside the Event Security Preparedness Certification, are legally authorized to provide event security services,” Okello said.

Okello stated that unlicensed personnel jeopardize not only public safety but also expose event organizers to legal and financial risks.

“Compliance is, therefore, non-negotiable during the bustling festive season, which typically sees increased attendance at entertainment venues, concerts, and sporting events,” he said.

The Authority has since appointed Clinton Ingalula as the designated contact person to assist stakeholders in adhering to the law.

