President Ruto visits Uhuru at his Gatundu home

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 — President William Ruto visited his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta Monday at his family home in Gatundu, in the first direct engagement since the bitter fallout between them.

State House said in a statement that the duo engaged in discussions centered on matters of national and regional importance.

During the visit, President Ruto took the opportunity to commend President Kenyatta for his remarkable statesmanship in overseeing the peaceful transfer of power after the 2022 general elections.

He also acknowledged the former president’s continued support for the country’s development and his goodwill towards fellow leaders.

“We appreciate the role President Kenyatta played in ensuring a smooth transition of power. His ongoing support has been invaluable to Kenya’s progress,” President Ruto said

Both leaders recognized the difficult global environment that has affected many countries, including Kenya.

They cited the disruptive impact of COVID-19, the ongoing war in Ukraine that has destabilized supply chains, and the resulting rise in commodity prices, particularly for fertilizers and wheat.

Additionally, they noted the challenges posed by volatile currency markets and a harsh global macroeconomic climate.

However, they also celebrated Kenya’s progress in navigating these turbulent times.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

State House singled out key achievements included a reduction in inflation to its lowest level in a decade, a significant drop in food prices, the stabilization of the Kenyan shilling, and lower interest rates.

On the economic front, President Ruto expressed his gratitude to President Kenyatta for laying a solid foundation that he says has enabled the government to roll out key programs under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

These programs focus on transforming agriculture for food security, achieving universal health coverage, providing affordable housing, empowering MSMEs, and developing critical transport and communication infrastructure.

Other priorities include improving access to electricity and reforming the education sector.

Both leaders emphasized the need to accelerate these programs to create more opportunities for Kenyans and boost household incomes.

They also stressed the importance of fostering a nationalistic and harmonious working relationship among all sectors of Kenyan society, including the government, religious groups, civil society, and other stakeholders, to ensure national stability and progress.

In terms of governance, the two leaders highlighted the importance of achieving broader political consensus to accelerate inclusive growth and meet the country’s development goals.

They agreed on the need to address political and governance challenges through collaboration and unity.

Turning to regional issues, President Ruto and his predecessor reaffirmed Kenya’s role as a key peacekeeper in the East African region.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

They praised the country’s efforts in promoting peace and security through diplomatic initiatives and peace-support operations, emphasizing the importance of regional stability.

President Ruto also commended President Kenyatta for his dedication to peace-making efforts, noting his contributions to resolving conflicts in the region.

Regarding electoral matters, the leaders called for the swift resolution of ongoing court cases concerning the constitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) selection panel, which will enable the appointment of new commissioners.

Both leaders voiced their strong support for Raila Odinga’s candidacy for the position of Chair of the African Union Commission, urging Kenyans and international partners to back his bid.

President Ruto and Uhuru expressed their commitment to regular engagement on issues of national importance.

They also extended their warm wishes to all Kenyans as the festive season approaches, encouraging unity and good will across the country.

About The Author