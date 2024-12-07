Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges youth to use digital space to create opportunities

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 7 – President William Ruto has urged the Kenyan youth to positively use the digital space to create opportunities for themselves and fashion solutions to the problems of their age.

The President called on content creators to take advantage of the government’s efforts to have their content on various platforms such as Tiktok and X monetized. 

“I want to persuade many young people who are in that space to use it for their benefit, for digital commerce and to empower themselves,” he said at Konza Technopolis City, Makueni County, on Friday, when he officially launched the Africa Centre of Competence for Digital and Artificial Intelligence Skilling and the timbuktoo Greentech Hub.

The key partners in the project are the United Nations Development Programme, Microsoft and Timbuktoo Africa Innovation Foundation.

Present at the function were former Nigerian Vice-President Yemi Osibanjo, Guardian of Timbuktoo Africa Innovation Foundation and UNDP Assistant Administrator and Director of the Regional Bureau for Africa Ahunna Eziakonwa.

President Ruto said the government is undertaking an ambitious expansion of digital infrastructure by developing a 100,000km fibre optic network to connect 74,000 public institutions. It is also installing 25,000 public Wi-Fi hotspots countrywide. 

The President said the government will utilise Kenya Power’s extensive network to deliver fibre optic across the country. 

“It will make it much easy for us to deliver fibre optic to public institutions already connected to electricity, and eventually deliver fibre optic to homes,” he said.

He said the expanded infrastructure would deliver Internet connectivity to 8.5 million homes and businesses. 

In addition, the President said the government is working to establish 1,450 digital hubs in each ward across the country as well as establishing a digital centre of excellence in each of the 47 counties.

He said increased digitisation of government has seen 20,855 services go online up from just 390 in 2022.

“This will help us streamline public service delivery, enhance transparency and efficiency, minimise opportunities for corruption, and maximise visibility and mobilisation of public revenue,” he said.

Others at the function were Governors Mutula Kilonzo (Makueni) and Joseph ole Lenku (Kajiado), Cabinet Secretaries Margaret Ndung’u (ICT) and Alfred Mutua (Labour), and MPs.

