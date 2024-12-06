Connect with us

President Ruto urges universities to allow students with fee balances to sit for exams

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 – President William Ruto has urged public universities to allow students utilizing the  new funding model to sit for their end of year examinations as they await full disbursement of funds.

Speaking at the Scott Christian University graduation ceremony Machakos Ruto on Friday advised the universities to exercise  patience and restraint.

He stated that the government is working through the changes brought about by the transition to the new student-centered higher education financing model.

“I appeal to universities to allow students to sit for their end-of-semester examination while awaiting the resumption of full disbursements once the process gives direction on the matter,” he said.

The President claimed that the previous funding model nearly forced the closure of various universities because of the government’s unpaid debt to these institutions.

The President noted that by 2022, the majority of public universities were grappling with immense financial challenges having accumulated debts exceeding Sh120 billion.

However, he commended the new funding model stating that the universities are now in better financial capacity as the government keeps track to settle their outstanding debts.

“By 2022, you all know, public universities were grappling with immense financial challenges having accumulated debts exceeding 120 billion. Of the 40 public universities, 23 were technically bankrupt and at the risk of closure,” he said.

Ruto assured that the new model focuses on making higher education accessible to all leaving no student behind.

He stated the new student-centered model will also address financing challenges witnessed in the higher learning institutions through the old model.

“We cannot continue the way we have been doing before. It is not right that we continue a model that has created huge debts, and that is why I am deliberate, intentional and focused on making sure that we have a model that does not again take our university education to where we have it with Sh120 billion debt,” he said.

The Head of State said students from both public and private institutions can access government funds by applying for loans to fund their education through the Higher Education Loans Board(HELB).

The government adopted the new University funding model following a report by the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms led by Professor Raphael Munavu that recommended a student-centered higher education financing model last year.

Students now joining Universities will be placed under 5 different band categories according to the new University funding model in order to access government loans and scholarships.

