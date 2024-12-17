Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges private sector to support cooking gas programme

We will buy gas from them and they will be required to install all the LPG tanks and other infrastructure in our schools and other facilities – Presidenr Ruto

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 17 – President William Ruto has called on the private sector to support the government’s cooking gas programme for public learning institutions.

The President said the project will primarily be funded by the private sector. The goal, he pointed out, is to ensure that the institutions have access to clean energy.

“We will buy gas from them and they will be required to install all the LPG tanks and other infrastructure in our schools and other facilities,” he said.

He directed the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum to facilitate a process enabling the private sector to roll out the programme within one year.

President Ruto made the remarks during the commissioning of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Programme for public institutions of learning at Jamhuri High School, Nairobi.

The President said the programme aims to address the effects of climate change by promoting the use of gas instead of firewood and charcoal.

He explained that by curbing the cutting of trees for firewood, the programme would boost the government’s plan to plant 15 billion trees. 

President Ruto further noted that the plan cannot succeed if Kenyans continue cutting down trees.

“We are launching a government project that will ensure 11,000 schools in the country are connected to gas to end the use of firewood and charcoal,” he said.

The President pointed out that the programme provides a win-win outcome: Conserving trees, ensuring clean energy and improving health outcomes.

“Now we can monitor transitioning all schools from using biomass, charcoal and firewood to using clean gas,” he said.

The President also announced that the country would begin buying gas through an Open Tender System to ensure Kenyans access it at competitive prices.

“Our plan is to increase gas consumption from 6.5kg to 15kg per person per year, and enhance the penetration of gas usage from the current 24 per cent to 70 per cent,” he said.

President Ruto said the government is working with the private sector to establish a common-user import facility at the Kenya Petroleum Refineries Ltd.

He explained that in implementing affordable energy solutions, the government has ensured every project includes an LPG ecosystem to enhance the partnership.

The President said zero-rated taxes on LPG have improved storage infrastructure nationwide, adding that addressing the volumes, sustainability and affordability is critical for the sector’s growth.

He said the government has developed robust policies, regulations and standards to ensure the sector’s growth while safeguarding health and safety.

“A thriving LPG sector promises significant economic benefits, including increased investment and job creation,” he said.

The President assured parents that 11,000 classrooms for Grade 9 learners are ready for use when schools reopen in January.

He emphasised that the government’s goal is to create a fit-for-purpose education system that addresses the needs of the time.

Those who attended the function included Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, Cabinet Secretaries Opiyo Wandayi (Energy) and Hassan Joho (Mining), and Members of Parliament.

