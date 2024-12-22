President Ruto Urges Parents to Instill Moral Values to Combat Crime and Social Ills

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 22 – President William Ruto has called on parents to take deliberate steps to instil moral values in their children as a way to curb rising crime and social vices in the country.

Speaking in Uasin Gishu on Sunday, Ruto emphasized that addressing issues such as femicide, drug trafficking, and other societal ills begins at home, with parents and the church playing a central role.

“Finger-pointing and blame games will not solve these issues. It is the responsibility of parents and the church to instill morals and good manners in our children,” Ruto said.

“The government cannot preach in church. Our job is to deal with criminals. But it is easier for the government to function effectively when we are dealing with citizens of good morals, good stature, and good standing,” he added.

The President noted that while the government’s role is to enforce laws and deal with criminals, creating a morally upright society would make its work significantly easier.

Ruto stressed the importance of proactive parenting and mentorship, urging parents to take an active role in guiding their children and teaching them values. “Many people want the government to arrest and jail criminals, which is fine. But by the time we do that, we are already dealing with a bad situation. These criminals are our children, and it is our duty to mentor them, instill morals, and teach them the word of God in church,” he said.

Support for Churches and a Holistic Approach

The President reiterated his support for building churches, highlighting their role in shaping the moral and spiritual foundation of children and youth. He described churches as places where young people are taught values, spiritual guidance, and peaceful coexistence.

“I will not stop building churches because they are crucial for mentoring children, teaching the word of God, and instilling morals. A morally upright society makes it easier for the government to provide essential services and maintain public safety,” Ruto said.

While pledging the government’s commitment to providing education, healthcare, and other essential services, Ruto stated that it would also intervene to protect public interests when children are threatened or stray into criminal activities.

The President called for an all-of-society approach, urging parents, religious institutions, and communities to work together in shaping a better future for the nation.





Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author