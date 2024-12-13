President Ruto urges more advocacy to help end femicide

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – President William Ruto has called for more advocacy, including from religious groups, to help end femicide.

Speaking during the launch of the National Police Service and State Department of Correctional Services Strategic Plans (2023-2027), he vowed tough action by law enforcement agencies.

The President called for a more collaborative approach to address this critical issue as he also urged parents and all Kenyans to be active in addressing the vice.

“As parents, me being one of them, as citizens, and as members of the religious community, we must step up because there is a moral issue around what is going on in that space. Parents need to do more, religious leaders need to do more, as the police do their part,” he said.

His call to action comes after a disturbing increase in femicide cases in the country.

According to a report by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, gender-based violence, including femicide, has been steadily rising over the past five years.

Advocacy groups have also raised concerns about the insufficient measures in place to protect women and the slow pace of justice for victims.

President Ruto’s remarks echo his earlier statements during the International Women’s Day celebrations in March 2024, where he condemned gender-based violence and committed his administration to creating a safer environment for women.

“A nation that does not respect its women and girls compromises its future,” he said at the time, highlighting the government’s pledge to strengthen laws and initiatives aimed at combating such violence.

During the launch event, the President commended the police for their efforts in arresting and charging individuals involved in femicide cases.

However, he cautioned against leaving the issue solely to law enforcement.

“As parents and moral guides to the younger generation, we must also step up to deal with this challenge. It is not just about law enforcement; it is about values and the kind of society we are building,” Ruto noted.

The strategic plans unveiled aim to enhance public safety, uphold the rule of law, and build trust in law enforcement.

The plans include measures to improve the capacity of the police and correctional services, as well as initiatives to involve community stakeholders in addressing crime and social issues.

“As a government, we are resolute in supporting the implementation of these plans. Together, let us forge a future where the rule of law prevails, public safety is guaranteed, and Kenya’s prosperity is built on a foundation of trust and security,” the President concluded.

