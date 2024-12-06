Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto signs County Allocation Bill 2024

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 – President William Samoei Ruto has assented to the County Allocation of Revenue Bill, 2024.

This divides the equitable share of revenue of Sh387.4 Billion among the 47 counties in accordance with the revenue-sharing formula in force under Article 217 of the Constitution.

The figure represents 24.7 per cent of the most recently-audited accounts of revenue received as approved by the National Assembly.

It exceeds the 15 per cent minimum threshold required by the Constitution.

President Ruto said the move will ensure that the devolved units deliver on their mandate to the people effectively.

