Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto assents to the Division of Revenue (Amendment) Bill 2024, Rating Bill 2022, and Water (Amendment) Bill 2024 at State House, Nairobi on Noveber 4, 2024. /x.

Top stories

President Ruto Signs Bills Allocating Sh387B to Counties

The allocation comes after protracted negotiations between the National Assembly and the Senate, which settled on Sh387 billion following the rejection of an earlier proposal of KSh400 billion. A subsequent review had adjusted the figure to Sh380 billion before the final agreement.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 – President William Ruto has signed into law three key bills aimed at enhancing county financing, property valuation, and water infrastructure development.

The signing took place at State House, Nairobi on Wednesday morning.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The bills include the Division of Revenue (Amendment) Bill, 2024; the Rating Bill, 2022; and the Water (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Division of Revenue (Amendment) Act, 2024

The Division of Revenue (Amendment) Act provides Sh387 billion as the equitable share of revenue to counties for the 2024/2025 financial year. This figure represents 24.67 per cent of the most recently audited revenue, significantly surpassing the constitutional minimum threshold of 15 per cent.

The allocation comes after protracted negotiations between the National Assembly and the Senate, which settled on Sh387 billion following the rejection of an earlier proposal of KSh400 billion. A subsequent review had adjusted the figure to Sh380 billion before the final agreement.

Additionally, the Act allocates Sh2.2 trillion to the National Government, reaffirming its commitment to equitable resource distribution.

Rating Act, 2024

The Rating Act establishes a standardized framework for counties to assess property values and impose rates. It aims to provide uniform guidelines for valuation and rating, promoting transparency and efficiency in county revenue collection.

Water (Amendment) Act, 2024

The Water (Amendment) Act facilitates Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) to finance the development of water infrastructure by national government agencies. This move is expected to bolster investments in the water sector and improve access to water services.

President Ruto emphasized the importance of these legislative changes in streamlining governance and fostering development across the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“These laws will enhance efficiency in revenue allocation, improve property management systems, and accelerate infrastructure development in critical sectors such as water,” he said.

About The Author

PRESIDENTIAL COMMUNICATION SERVICE

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Raila Mocks Gachagua Over Failed Traps and Political Missteps

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 1 – Veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga on Sunday openly taunted former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of making poor...

3 days ago

Top stories

Ruto Urges Unity Between State and Church, Defends Donations Amid Criticism

Despite Ruto's appeal, some church leaders have voiced concerns about the government’s leadership, particularly regarding tax policies, which they claim are exacerbating economic hardships...

3 days ago

Focus on China

Outgoing Chinese Envoy Urges Patience with President Ruto’s Economic Agenda

Zhou's remarks draw parallels between Kenya's bottom-up vision and China's economic journey, offering a hopeful lens on Ruto's transformative agenda.

4 days ago

Top stories

President Ruto Takes Over as East African Community Chairperson

The Kenyan leader has pledged to focus on improving the quality of life for East Africans. He highlighted priorities including increasing competitiveness, promoting value-added...

4 days ago

Top stories

Echesa, Jakakimba Among Leaders in New State Appointments

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 30 – Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and Silas Jakakimba, a long-time aide to Raila Odinga, have been named in...

4 days ago

Top stories

President Ruto Reaffirms Kenya’s Commitment to EAC Integration and Regional Peace

Highlighting Kenya's leadership role, Ruto outlined contributions to institution-building, resource mobilization, and diplomatic mediation to ensure consensus among EAC Partner States.

4 days ago

Kenya

Ruto Condemns Illegal Arrests, Urges Kenyans to Report Extrajudicial Actions

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 23 – President William Ruto has unequivocally condemned illegal arrests, extrajudicial actions, and threats to life, calling them serious threats to...

November 21, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya boasts substantial national stocks, President Ruto says

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 23 – President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that they don’t have to worry about their next meal stating that the...

November 21, 2024