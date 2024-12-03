Connect with us

President Ruto presides over pass-out parade of over 1,200 KWS recruits

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – President William Ruto on Tuesday presided over the passing-out parade of over 1200 Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers at the Law Enforcement Academy in Manyani, Taita Taveta County.

The rangers  who have undergone a training of paramilitary for a period of six months and will serve for over 40 years are expected to be deployed to different national parks, cultural sites and other areas that conserve and protect wildlife.

The President while congratulating the rangers urged them to carry out their duties with dedication, courage and patriotism as they mark the big achievement in their career.

“The rangers who have graduated today, always remember you are the guardians of Kenya’s natural wealth, the custodians of national heritage and stewards of our shared responsibilities to future generations,” the President stated.

The President also noted that this is the highest batch in history for KWS to undertake

“This Day is particularly significant as KWS marks a historic milestone in progress in our national wildlife conservation efforts with the passing out of 1274 rangers representing the first recruitment of this kind in ten years,’’ he stated.

The President also noted that wildlife conservation has contributed significantly to the growth of the economy and has sustained the livelihoods of millions of Kenyans.

“Wildlife conservation is a cornerstone of Kenya’s socio-economic success. It fuels a tourism industry that contributes a remarkable 10% to our Gross domestic product (GDP) and sustains millions of livelihoods,” President Ruto stated.

 The President also urged the KWS to establish a robust private public participation in order to attract investments in infrastructure and create a competitive tourism environment.

